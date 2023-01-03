Close business links and partnerships: How top university preps students for real world

Championing the belief that its people can be a nation’s most precious asset, Singapore has made a name for itself as a country committed to human capital formation. In recent decades, the city-state has become a world-renowned educational and knowledge hub through significant investment. In addition, the globalisation of higher education has seen universities increase their cross-border activities through mutually beneficial transnational partnerships with academies located across the globe.

Capitalising on these twin imperatives, the University of Newcastle (UON) established its first overseas campus here in 2002. 20 years on, the local campus has been rebranded as the Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education (Newcastle Australia) and recently moved into its new home at the Singapore National Library.

“Our new Singapore campus demonstrates our commitment to building strong regional partnerships and delivering globally-engaged and collaborative education and research,” says vice-chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky.

Tightening the nexus between industry and academia

Ranked 192 in the QS World Universities Ranking 2023, UON prides itself on being a research-intensive institution and the number one university in Australia for industry collaboration. By pursuing partnership and engagement opportunities across business and government, the university aims to support the acceleration of research and innovation outcomes into real-world enterprise applications, while significantly shortening the knowledge cycle from industry and business practices into academia.

As a result, prospective students can look forward to industry-relevant programmes that have been designed with future workforce needs in mind while providing the opportunity to work on real-world industry challenges.

As UON’s Asia-Pacific hub that is situated within a global network of campuses, Newcastle Australia currently partners with PSB Academy and BCA Academy to offer a range of programmes spanning business, engineering, information technology and health in both full-time and part-time modes.

Various programmes have also been designed with professional recognition in mind. For instance, the Newcastle Business School has gained accreditation with both the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). Similarly, the Bachelor of Business accounting majors have pathways of accreditation with the Australian Society of Certified Practicing Accountants (CPA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), as well as recognition for admission as an associate member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA).

These accreditations further reflect the direct relationship between the knowledge and skills gained from degrees at Newcastle Australia and the requirements of the respective sectors.

Imparting lessons on planet and people