SINGAPORE - Tinkle Friend, a helpline that supports primary-school children run by Singapore Children’s Society (SCS), recorded 6,033 online chats and calls last year amid the pandemic, up from 5,085 in 2019.

Other support platforms have also seen an uptick in calls. Touchline, a hotline for youth, had a nearly 36 per cent spike last year compared with 2019. This year, the figure grew by about 14 per cent as of October, compared with the same period last year.