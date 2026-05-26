CHIJ Toa Payoh primary and secondary schools to revert to full original names in 2027

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The schools will replace the CHIJ acronym with "Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus".

SINGAPORE - CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) and CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) will revert to their original names from January 1, 2027, as a nod to their historical identity and heritage.

They will be named Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Primary) and Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Secondary) respectively, without the mention of Toa Payoh.

In a media statement on May 26, the school said this change has been approved by its founders, management board and the Ministry of Education.

The Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (CHIJ) was founded by four Catholic nuns in 1854 and is Singapore’s oldest girls’ Catholic school .

At a time when education for girls was still unheard of in many parts of the world, the four Sisters accepted girls from all financial backgrounds, including those who were orphans.

Serving all levels of education at the time, the school went by the name ‘Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus’ and was located at Victoria Street.

Ten years later in 1964, it was separated into distinct primary and secondary schools.

About 20 years later, in December 1983, both schools relocated from Victoria Street to Lorong 1 Toa Payoh and were renamed Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus Primary (Toa Payoh) and Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus Secondary (Toa Payoh) respectively.

Later in 1992, in efforts to create a unified identity across all 11 of the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus schools, the Infant Jesus Board of Management prefixed all 11 school names in 1992 with the acronym 'CHIJ', ending the use of its full name.

Sister Elizabeth Moey, Provincial at the Infant Jesus Sisters Singapore, said the board is “deeply grateful and heartened” by the reinstatement of the names of their mother schools.

She added that the names carry the rich heritage and mission entrusted to them since 1854, when the Sisters first came to Singapore dedicated to the education and formation of girls and young women.

“We hope that this renewed recognition of our shared history will continue to inspire future generations to live with courage, integrity, and a spirit of love for others,” said Sister Elizabeth Moey.