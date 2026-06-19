Cheng Puay Koon, Linda Yew named 2026 Illustrators of the Year at Singapore Children’s Book Festival

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Linda Yew (left) and Cheng Puay Koon jointly won the 2026 Illustrator of the Year Award.

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SINGAPORE – Cheng Puay Koon and Linda Yew have been named joint winners of the 2026 Illustrator of the Year Award. They were honoured for their artworks at the third annual Singapore Children’s Book Festival’s opening ceremony on June 19 and will split the $10,000 grand prize. This is the first time there have been joint winners since the award was first given in 2024.

Open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents, the award recognises outstanding illustrations in works of children’s literature published locally in 2025.

Co-organised by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, University of the Arts Singapore (NAFA-UAS) and the Singapore Book Publishers Association, the festival runs until June 21 with a line-up that includes book launches, workshops and storytelling sessions at NAFA Campus 2 on Bencoolen Street.

Cheng clinched the award for her work in Giant Clam Calamity, published by Graceworks. Co-authored by Pauline Loh and Emily Lim-Leh, the book follows two young classmates on an intertidal walk on Lazarus Island. Guided by Dr Mui, a character inspired by real-life local marine ecologist Neo Mei Lin, the story highlights the vital yet often overlooked role giant clams play in oceans.

The book is the second title in the Earthkeepers series, which aims to educate young readers about the unsung creatures safeguarding the environment.

Dr Neo previously praised Cheng’s drawings in an interview with The Straits Times, noting that they were “spot on” in capturing a marine scientist’s work.

Upon learning of her win, the 52-year-old illustrator says her first thoughts turned to her team: “Now, my publisher can proudly go and sell the Earthkeepers series. Co-authors Pauline and Emily worked really hard on the books.”

Picture book Giant Clam Calamity is co-authored by Pauline Loh and Emily Lim-Leh, and illustrated by Cheng Puay Koon. PHOTO: GRACEWORKS

An ASEAN and Singapore Press Holdings scholar, Cheng began her career in newsrooms, starting as a graphics journalist before rising to the role of art director.

Her debut book was a satirical collection of words, caricatures and cartoons The Difference Between Malaysians And Singaporeans, co-authored with journalist Ravi Veloo in 2002.

She ventured into children’s literature in 2012 with The Day A Panda Really Saved My Life, written by Neil Humphreys, now a radio host on Money FM 89.3. That led to the illustration of more than 100 children’s books.

Cheng, now a freelance illustrator, also works on commissioned projects with organisations such as Mandai Wildlife Group and Changi Airport Group.

Cheng Puay Koon clinched the 2026 Illustrator of the Year Award for her artwork in children’s book Giant Clam Calamity. PHOTO: GRACEWORKS

Meanwhile, Yew picked up the award for Lily’s Magic Pockets, her second picture book as both author and illustrator.

Published by Pepper Dog Press, the heartwarming story centres on little Lily who loves picking up “treasures” like feathers, marbles and lost keys around the neighbourhood and keeping them safe in pretty pockets sewn by her grandmother.

Children's book Lily's Magic Pockets is written and illustrated by Linda Yew. PHOTO: PEPPER DOG PRESS

When her grandmother is hospitalised, Lily uses her vast imagination to weave epic tales about these everyday objects to cheer her up and aid her recovery.

Yew’s inspiration stems from her fascination with how children find wonder in the ordinary. She also believes that finding joy in the smallest things can be deeply healing.

“Sometimes, when going through difficult things in life, like loss, fear, pain or illness, it’s very hard to see anything else,” Yew says. “But if we do, life can become just that little bit brighter.”

The book’s distinct visual style is a nod to her maternal Peranakan grandparents, featuring elaborate embellishments, intricate embroidery details and a heavy use of plant and animal motifs.

Lily uses her imagination to weave epic tales to cheer her grandmother up and aid her recovery. PHOTO: PEPPER DOG PRESS

Her debut book 10 Sleepless Sheep For Woolly Nights, published by Straits Times Press in 2008, was selected as a winning entry under the First-Time Writers and Illustrators Publishing Initiative by the Media Development Authority and the National Book Development Council of Singapore.

A former English and Literature teacher at CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent and Pasir Ris Secondary School, Yew views this latest accolade as a milestone, coming 18 years after her debut.

“It is a really kind affirmation,” Yew says, noting that she still regards herself as a “growing illustrator-writer”.

Today, the 46-year-old balances her creative pursuits by working as a flexi-adjunct teacher at Anderson Secondary School.

With Yew’s win, Pepper Dog Press marks its third Illustrator of the Year Award at the festival. The publisher previously saw Chloe Chang take home the inaugural prize in 2024 for her work on The Little Singapore Book, followed by John Lim in 2025 for his artwork in Grandpa Yeh’s Journey South.

Associate Professor Lim Poh Teck, senior lecturer and project lead at NAFA-UAS, served as one of the three judges on the panel for the 2026 award. He says: “The winning illustrations highlighted the distinctive visual voices of the illustrators, bringing to life the imaginative and engaging worlds experienced through the eyes of children.”

While celebrating the recognition, Cheng expresses her hope that the award sparks a conversation about sustainable careers for local creatives.

“I truly wish illustrators are fairly compensated for their work. They cannot survive on prize money, however prestigious the award.”