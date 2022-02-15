Chan outlines help for families with special needs children

Children who need early intervention are referred to programmes based on the level of support required, and this could be provided within their pre-schools or at early intervention centres.

Mainstream schools have learning support programmes for those who need more help in English and mathematics in Primary 1 and 2.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) last year announced a transition programme for Primary 1 pupils with social and behavioural needs. Thirty-seven schools have implemented the scheme, and more are joining, said Mr Chan.

For children with higher needs, Sped schools have "specialised instruction and customised facilities, specially trained teachers and allied professionals", he added.

Parents can move their child from a mainstream environment to a Sped school if they find that he may be better supported there.

Mr Chan said MOE provides emotional support and guidance to parents in the journey towards accepting their child's special needs.

There is a social worker in each Sped school who can help families with additional emotional or financial needs, if required, he added.

Mr Chan said MOE works with Sped schools to plan for students beyond school life, through a school-to-work transition programme, for example.

"All parents plan on providing for their children in every possible way until they reach independence as adults. So, when parents discover that their child will need a lot more support and for a lot longer, even into adulthood, they experience heartache, shock and even fear."

Thanking educators, professionals and families, and referencing the twins' deaths, Mr Chan said: "I know it's very difficult. When such an unfortunate incident happens, we will always ask ourselves if we could have all done more together to avoid this tragedy.

"Deep in our hearts, I think we also know that sometimes such cases are very hard to prevent altogether, but because it's so hard, we all are even more determined to want to do better."

He said MOE and the Ministry of Social and Family Development will "double down" on efforts to provide a more seamless continuum from the school years to the post-school years, both in terms of care arrangements and financial independence, to help ease parents' worries about their children's future.

Both ministries are prepared to work with partners and try new ideas, he added.

Encouraging the community to also play their part, Mr Chan said: "We cannot say, 'Let the other neighbour help. Let the other relatives help. Let the other company hire him.'

"We need not wait for one another - let us all make the first step. Let them know that we value them and their children. Let us remind them that they are not alone."

Being an inclusive society means that no Singaporean is left behind, he said.

"When the parents need a break, let us step in to play with or accompany their children. When they seek an understanding employer or colleague, let us be that understanding employer or colleague.

"Let us be a community that reaches out in both words and deeds to demonstrate care and kindness."