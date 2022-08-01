Champions of breastfeeding

Although breastfeeding is often thought to be instinctive, it can feel anything but natural for anxious new mothers who want to give their babies the best start in life.
As communities around the globe celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, which starts today, The Straits Times takes a look at women who are helping mothers on their baby-nursing journeys.
