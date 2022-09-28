Caring teachers honoured for going beyond teaching duties

When one of Ms Nor Faatihah Haron's N-level students started missing school regularly, she visited the student's home and learnt that the girl had a complex family situation.

She spoke to the student to find out how she could offer support, and accompanied her to school one day.

From then, the student attended school more often and showed interest in lessons.

She completed her studies that year and thanked Ms Faatihah for not giving up on her and helping her to get into the Institute of Education course she was interested in.

For going beyond her duty as a teacher, Ms Faatihah was nominated by her school - Boon Lay Secondary School - for this year's Caring Teacher Award.

The award is given to teachers for their outstanding commitment to the holistic development of their students, said the National Institute of Education (NIE).

Ms Faatihah, 35, was one of four teachers presented with the National Level Award at a ceremony on Tuesday at the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science. Six other teachers received the National Commendation Award.

About 11,000 nominations from 239 schools were submitted for the 14th Caring Teacher Awards. This is almost double the 6,000 nominations from 225 schools received in 2020. The recipients are from primary and secondary schools, and junior colleges or pre-university institutes.

The biennial awards are supported by ExxonMobil Asia Pacific and the Ministry of Education.

Ms Faatihah, who has been teaching Malay in Boon Lay Secondary School for 11 years, said: "I hope I can make a difference in (the students') lives, not just in the academic aspect. I hope they can develop lifelong skills in my classes, and also form attitudes that will help them in the workforce."

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman, who was guest of honour at the event, told teachers in his keynote speech: "All of you have shown care and concern for the holistic development of your students, despite the highly stressful situation brought about by... the pandemic.

"Putting safe management measures in place, checking on the well-being of your students, and ensuring that learning continues to take place in spite of the dynamic situation. This has left a deep, positive impact on your students and peers. This is truly inspirational."

Mrs Irene Say, 37, another National Level Award winner, who has been teaching maths and science for 10 years in Elias Park Primary School, started a programme that gets disadvantaged pupils to do craft work with the elderly at Pasir Ris Community Club.

She also oversees a programme that ropes in student mentors to coach pupils under the Financial Assistance Scheme.