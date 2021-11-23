Builders Project helps troubled pupils turn over a new leaf

When he was in Primary 5, Manfred (not his real name) was caught stealing three watches. Instead of reporting him to the police, the shopkeeper contacted Manfred's school.

During a session facilitated by staff from Lutheran Community Care Services (LCCS), Manfred, his mother and teachers talked about the difficult family circumstances that had led to his behaviour and how he had hurt people who care for him.

Said Manfred, now 16: "When I (shared) my thoughts, they got to know me better... (Without that conversation) I might not have told anyone about how I felt and just continued the way I was."

To show his remorse, Manfred committed to the shopkeeper's suggestion to grow a plant, and while watering it daily, to reflect on his past actions.

He is among 1,227 pupils, 157 teachers and 60 parents from six primary schools who benefit from the Builders Project, a collaboration between the National Council of Social Service and LCCS which started in 2015. The programme tackles children's wrongdoings by helping them build, strengthen and restore relationships with their teachers, parents and classmates.

Yesterday, at Builders Connect 2021 held at LCCS' office in Jalan Bukit Merah, representatives of two primary schools shared how those in the programme have reaped benefits.

At Zhangde Primary School, the number of serious offences such as theft and damage to property fell to seven this year, from 27 last year.

Lakeside Primary School, meanwhile, has received positive feedback from parents about having opportunities to bond and communicate with their children through the workshops.

But Zoom fatigue and poor attendance at parents' workshops has hampered efforts, said the school representatives.

In a pre-recorded speech yesterday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing emphasised the need for schools to work with community partners to adopt a whole-school approach in tackling pupils' needs and promoting their mental well-being.

Acknowledging that teachers' workloads have doubled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, LCCS plans to roll out a mental wellness initiative to create safe spaces for teachers to share their burdens with peers.