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Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat (background, third from right) joining the Boys’ Brigade and volunteers in delivering gifts to beneficiaries in Toa Payoh.

SINGAPORE – A rice cooker to prepare meals for an ailing family member, a fan to keep cool and an electric kettle to replace one that is wearing out. Such appliances are among the gifts that lower-income households are most hoping to get this Christmas, as part of The Boys’ Brigade Share-A-Gift project.

The annual charity project gives beneficiaries the opportunity to ask for items they need most, with other requests including essence of chicken and adult milk powder.

The project aims to fulfil 8,200 individual wishes this year. With about 900 wishes still outstanding, The Boys’ Brigade is calling on the public to make cash donations to help fulfil them before Christmas.

Beneficiaries include families, seniors, children and persons with special needs, said The Boys’ Brigade on Nov 29.

This year, The Boys’ Brigade expects to reach out to 44,773 beneficiaries, up from 40,251 in 2025. It reached 51,215 beneficiaries in 2024.

Social service agencies identify the lower-income individuals and families who benefit from the project, which primarily provides food hampers to help families meet their daily needs.

Come December, members of the public can also volunteer their time to deliver food hampers to beneficiaries.

These contain staples such as rice, biscuits and instant noodles, as well as beverages including Milo and coffee, and canned food such as sardines, tuna and baked beans.

Those who wish to contribute can make cash donations via The Boys’ Brigade’s PayNow account, its page on Giving.sg or at AXS stations until Dec 31. The Boys’ Brigade will use the donations to purchase gifts and for its food hampers.

The public can also donate food items at six collection points around the island, including at FairPrice outlets at Ang Mo Kio Hub, VivoCity and Bedok Mall.

On Nov 29, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, who is also an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, joined members of The Boys’ Brigade, grassroots and corporate volunteers to deliver gifts to 10 households in Lorong 5 Toa Payoh.

Among those who received gifts were Choo Poh Lian, 89, who had asked for essence of chicken to keep herself healthy, and Zainudin Isnin, 63, who needed a new electric kettle to replace one he had used for years.

For Rajeswari Rajakrishnan, 68, a new rice cooker will help her care for her bedridden husband, who undergoes dialysis. She prepares healthy meals for him, but with her rice cooker on the verge of breaking down, she had asked for a replacement this Christmas.

Her grandchildren, who live in a flat upstairs, also help out. Her 11-year-old grandson helps her care for her husband, as she does not have the strength to lift him on her own.

Chee told reporters that he was happy to see the smiles on the beneficiaries’ faces. “These are very practical items that our residents have asked for that will help to improve their daily lives,” he said.

Pointing to how residents of rental flats in Bishan-Toa Payoh live alongside those in other types of housing , Chee stressed that they were all part of the same community and encouraged people to reach out to those in need.

“I think it’s important for us to see how we can help one another and uplift and bring along those who are more vulnerable in our midst, so that we can progress together,” he said.

For 17-year-old Nathan Tang, delivering Christmas gifts to those in need has become a family tradition. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

For 17-year-old Nathan Tang, delivering Christmas gifts to those in need has become a family tradition.

Although he joined The Boys’ Brigade nine years ago, Nathan’s involvement in the Share-A-Gift project stretches back further. His older brother took part in the project, and Nathan would tag along with his parents as they made deliveries to beneficiaries.

Now, he takes pride in carrying on that tradition as a member of The Boys’ Brigade himself. He said it was a privilege to be part of the project, and that the work he does through it brings him a lot of joy.

For Nathan, one of the most heartwarming aspects of delivering gifts is seeing beneficiaries “feel the love of Christmas that we’re trying to spread”.