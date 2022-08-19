How this school helps students redefine success through inclusive and collaborative teaching

When Monika and Farid Rawan were looking for a school for their son Armaan they knew it had to be one with small class sizes and where teachers were trained to work with children of different abilities and learning styles.

But most importantly, they wanted a school that would teach with kindness and respect to improve their son’s overall love for learning and self-confidence.

12-year-old Armaan lives with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and his previous schools were not well-equipped enough to support him in order for him to thrive.

“I lost count of the number of times the school asked me to pick Armaan up because the teachers didn't have the resources to support him when he was overwhelmed” recounts Monika. “We used shadow teachers to try to help him at school but it was clear he was not learning or growing as well as we knew he could in that setting. It wasn’t working because those places just weren’t the right fit.”

All that changed when they enrolled Armaan into the Integrated International School (IIS) four years ago. More than just ticking all the right boxes, the school gave them the assurance that Armaan would become a valued member of the IIS community and that he would learn to love school and believe in himself.

“At the first interview with IIS, Armaan was nervous when a crayon he was using broke. We panicked slightly but the staff managed the situation with kindness and compassion through using their collaborative teaching method. That immediately told me that IIS was the right place for him,” says Farid.

Since then, Armaan has redefined success for himself by being more vocal, more capable of expressing himself and showing increased confidence in tackling assignments he used to avoid, such as giving a presentation in front of the class, adds Monika.

For IIS founder, Dr Vanessa von Auer, this success story is the exact reason why she decided to establish the school.