How this school helps students redefine success through inclusive and collaborative teaching

When Monika and Farid Rawan were looking for a school for their son Armaan they knew it had to be one with small class sizes and where teachers were trained to work with children of different abilities and learning styles.
But most importantly, they wanted a school that would teach with kindness and respect to improve their son’s overall love for learning and self-confidence.
12-year-old Armaan lives with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and his previous schools were not well-equipped enough to support him in order for him to thrive.
“I lost count of the number of times the school asked me to pick Armaan up because the teachers didn't have the resources to support him when he was overwhelmed” recounts Monika. “We used shadow teachers to try to help him at school but it was clear he was not learning or growing as well as we knew he could in that setting. It wasn’t working because those places just weren’t the right fit.”
All that changed when they enrolled Armaan into the Integrated International School (IIS) four years ago. More than just ticking all the right boxes, the school gave them the assurance that Armaan would become a valued member of the IIS community and that he would learn to love school and believe in himself.
“At the first interview with IIS, Armaan was nervous when a crayon he was using broke. We panicked slightly but the staff managed the situation with kindness and compassion through using their collaborative teaching method. That immediately told me that IIS was the right place for him,” says Farid.
Since then, Armaan has redefined success for himself by being more vocal, more capable of expressing himself and showing increased confidence in tackling assignments he used to avoid, such as giving a presentation in front of the class, adds Monika.
For IIS founder, Dr Vanessa von Auer, this success story is the exact reason why she decided to establish the school.
From passion to progression
A clinical psychologist by profession, Dr von Auer, who started the Von Auer Psychology Centre (VAPC) in 2008, has always had a keen interest in working with children. In her line of work, Dr von Auer saw children of all backgrounds for various therapeutic interventions. Her personal belief is that all children are deserving of a quality, inclusive learning environment, where they are fully accepted and encouraged to overcome their personal challenges.
Watching her bring out the best in their children, the parents suggested that Dr von Auer open a specialised school as they too, like Monika and Farid, were struggling to find one that was a right fit for their child.
Dr von Auer, who has two daughters, shares: “As a mother myself, I believe that all children should have access to mainstream education that is paced at their level or scaffolded in terms of their learning needs. Most importantly, students need to feel like they're a valued member of our community.”
A pilot programme of the school Dr von Auer envisioned was conducted in 2009 with just five students and three teachers. Within the next year, the number of students enrolled increased to almost 25 and IIS was officially launched in 2010.
As a boutique school, IIS provides a mainstream educational experience with an international perspective for students of all learning styles and intelligences.
The teaching approach employed is one designed and trademarked by Dr von Auer. Called the Von Auer Collaborative Teaching/Parenting Approach (VACT/PA), it is based on her own teaching approach, positive parenting philosophies and best practices in teaching pedagogy.
According to Dr von Auer, this approach encourages rapport-building and collaboration between student and teacher, making it intrinsically more motivating and rewarding for the students to participate in and achieve their educational outcomes more effectively.
For instance, when students encounter difficulties or become emotional in school, staff will bring them aside to let them know they are allowed to feel whatever they feel without judgement. Providing this safe space assures them their teacher always has their back and will not punish them for simply feeling scared or overwhelmed, which in turn creates a safe learning environment for them to thrive in.
When Armaan experiences a challenging day in school, instead of getting a call to pick him up, Monika and Farid are given a rundown on what happened, what triggered the situation, how teachers managed it and what they as parents can do to support Armaan both in school and at home.
“The stress levels for my wife and I are down during school hours now knowing the teachers are all trained, capable, and most of all interested in helping Armaan continue to learn in a safe and accepting environment,” adds Farid.
A collaborative curriculum to help children redefine success
Senior Behavioural Therapist Brenda Ang, who has been with IIS for five years, appreciates how the school environment puts student well-being at the forefront.
“The high teacher-to-student ratio really allows us to get to know our students, build a strong relationship with them and most importantly, learn how our students learn best,” she says. “This helps us set realistic lesson objectives and use various presentation styles in catering to different learning preferences.”
Another advantage of studying at IIS: Therapy is woven into the academic programme. Unlike other schools where a child who needs specialised support has to work it around his or her school hours and shuffle from one therapy session to the next, at IIS, everything is included within the curriculum hours. “So when children leave at the end of the day, they can actually be kids and do activities they find fun,” adds Dr von Auer.
To achieve this, Dr von Auer’s team is made up of academic staff as well as support specialists which includes counsellors, occupational, speech, and behavioural therapists.
A tailored Individualised Education Plan (IEP) is also crafted based on the needs of the student with inputs from the entire learning and support team, which is then discussed with the child’s parents. This collaborative roadmap plots where the child is currently at developmentally, in what direction the child should head and the various learning, behavioural or socio-emotional gaps that need to be filled.
In addition to providing all-rounded support to students, Dr von Auer’s team is also a source of great inspiration to her.
“Many of the staff have been with the Integrated International School for a long time and they are just as passionate as I am about our students’ holistic education and well-being. Seeing them achieve small, daily victories with the children in their learning and development, it’s almost like watching magic happen,” says Dr von Auer.
To continue supporting their older students on their educational pathway after they graduate from IIS, Dr von Auer and her team are also in the midst of setting up the Integrated International College which is pending approval from the Committee for Private Education (CPE) and other relevant regulatory bodies. Still a work in progress, Dr von Auer refers to her next passion project as “a journey that has been long but worth it every step of the way”.
Reflecting on her own journey with Armaan, Monika knows challenges may lie ahead for her son, but she is confident he is exactly at the right place in order to grow, learn and prepare himself for the road ahead.
“Every parent wants their child to be the best that they can be and know their child is in capable hands while not by their side,” says Monika. “It’s so important to be supported by a school that is prepared to understand how each child learns, where they are in their own path and how to challenge without overwhelming them. That’s exactly what we found with IIS.”
To attend a school tour or for a meeting with staff, visit www.iis.edu.sg for more information