Minor Issues

Bloom where you are planted, wherever you may go

To my daughter taking the PSLE, may you know that it does not matter which school you go to, but what you make of it

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Dearest S,

The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) starts next week with the oral paper.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2021, with the headline 'Bloom where you are planted, wherever you may go'. Subscribe
Topics: 