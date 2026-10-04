Bjorn Shen is a busy chef with 3 kids. Here’s his advice for working parents
- Chef Bjorn Shen gives his candid take on raising three kids with non-traditional hours, and why he says no to dad guilt.
- His wife, Roxanne Toh, penned a picture book helping children understand busy work lives and encouraging parents to cherish every moment with their young ones.
- Expert from NIE advises working parents to focus on emotional presence, create daily rituals, avoid guilt-driven parenting and use childcare leave to strengthen bonds with kids.
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SINGAPORE – Since starting Artichoke in 2010, which evolved from a modern Middle Eastern restaurant to a pizzeria in 2025, Bjorn Shen has been a prominent figure in Singapore’s culinary scene.
Four seasons as a judge on reality TV cooking competition MasterChef Singapore between 2018 and 2023 propelled him further into the spotlight.