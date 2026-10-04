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Bjorn Shen is a busy chef with 3 kids. Here’s his advice for working parents

Chef Bjorn Shen reads I'm Not Cookin' This Up to his three kids, aged one to nine. The picture book is written by his wife Roxanne Toh.

SINGAPORE – Since starting Artichoke in 2010, which evolved from a modern Middle Eastern restaurant to a pizzeria in 2025, Bjorn Shen has been a prominent figure in Singapore’s culinary scene.

Four seasons as a judge on reality TV cooking competition MasterChef Singapore between 2018 and 2023 propelled him further into the spotlight.