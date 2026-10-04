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Bjorn Shen is a busy chef with 3 kids. Here’s his advice for working parents

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Chef Bjorn Shen reads I’m Not Cookin’ This Up to his three kids. The picture book is written by his wife Roxanne Toh.

Chef Bjorn Shen reads I'm Not Cookin' This Up to his three kids, aged one to nine. The picture book is written by his wife Roxanne Toh.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

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Elisa Chia

  • Chef Bjorn Shen gives his candid take on raising three kids with non-traditional hours, and why he says no to dad guilt.
  • His wife, Roxanne Toh, penned a picture book helping children understand busy work lives and encouraging parents to cherish every moment with their young ones.
  • Expert from NIE advises working parents to focus on emotional presence, create daily rituals, avoid guilt-driven parenting and use childcare leave to strengthen bonds with kids.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Since starting Artichoke in 2010, which evolved from a modern Middle Eastern restaurant to a pizzeria in 2025, Bjorn Shen has been a prominent figure in Singapore’s culinary scene.

Four seasons as a judge on reality TV cooking competition MasterChef Singapore between 2018 and 2023 propelled him further into the spotlight.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.