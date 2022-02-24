Billionaire Peter Lim to set up S'pore campus of top UK school

Top British public school Wellington College will be setting up a school in Singapore in a few years, backed by local billionaire Peter Lim.

The school, which will cater to students aged three to 18, will join a network of campuses in other countries belonging to Wellington College International (WCI), the overseas arm of the school.

WCI Regional Management, Mr Lim's company, announced yesterday that it has signed a master licence agreement to set up three WCI schools, in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The target is to open at least one of the campuses by 2025, subject to regulatory approvals from the authorities. Fees will be similar to those charged by high-end international schools, hovering around $30,000 a year or more.

The plan is to take in up to 2,000 students in each school, which will offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma.

Students in these schools will join the current 5,000 students in the WCI family of schools in China and Thailand, and another in India opening next year.

Wellington College was founded in 1853 as a memorial to the first Duke of Wellington.

The school in Britain occupies 162ha of land in the small town of Crowthorne, about an hour's drive from London.

It is one of the top 10 schools in Britain for its IB diploma results, and is well known for its performing arts and sports.

Speaking to The Straits Times, WCI international director Scott Bryan said Wellington College is heavily involved in the setting up of its international schools, including designing curricula and appointing senior leadership.

Representatives from the British school will be on the schools' boards of governors and annual inspections will be conducted.

He added: "It's not just having the Wellington name across the door. The schools will have continued support, involvement and visits from Wellington staff and help to appoint teachers."

Students will also have the chance to interact with peers overseas, and perhaps have exchange stints. Teachers will also have the opportunity to work across schools in sharing best practices.

Ms Wong Li Lin, spokesman for WCI Regional Management, said: "The international school area is a new area for us. What's critical in all our investments and endeavours is youth development… and in a way, this is also a part of that.

"Mr Lim has always believed in education opening up a lot of opportunities for the young.

"This will be a passion project and international school education is an exciting growth market, particularly in this part of the world."

Despite pandemic border curbs, international school enrolment in Singapore has not been severely affected and premium schools continue to draw interest.

When it opens, Wellington will join the ranks of several top international schools in Singapore, such as United World College of South East Asia and Dulwich College (Singapore).