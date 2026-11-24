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Beyond PSLE, two pupils pursue passions and goals bigger than themselves

Joshua Tee and Hannah Wong are among 40,906 P6 pupils who received their PSLE results on Nov 24.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Joshua Tee was offered a place in the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) at the end of Primary 3. But accepting it would have meant leaving Chongfu School for another primary school that offered the GEP.

He decided to stay so that he could help Chongfu win medals in wushu at the national school games. After all, it was at the school that he developed a love for the sport.

“I decided to take it up in P1 because I was interested in martial arts after seeing it in a movie,” said Joshua, now a P6 pupil.

He picked up the sport so quickly that he was allowed to train with older boys.

In P3, his coach at Chongfu encouraged him to try out for the Wushu national development team, which are made up of young talents who are groomed for the national team. He attended the trials in May 2023 and was selected.

What followed was a gruelling training schedule for the next three years.

From Monday to Friday, he would have a quick lunch after school ended at 1.15pm before travelling from Yishun to Bedok to train with the national team from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

He also attended morning training sessions at weekends.

His mother Rebecca Chiew, 42, told The Straits Times that despite the rigorous daily training, she and her husband did not want to discourage him.

“It’s what he wanted, and if he’s ready to do the training, we don’t see why we want to stop him,” said Chiew, who works as a business support officer at a bank.

“He earned a place in the national team through his own ability... so we supported his passion and commitment,” she added.

Joshua Tee and his mother, Rebecca Chiew, at the 2026 National School Games. PHOTO: REBECCA CHIEW

Preparing for the PSLE, held in September 2026, was challenging, said Joshua, who had to wind down his weekend trainings, and find time between lessons and during recess to complete homework and revise for the exams.

“I had to be very focused and productive, because I wanted to do well in the PSLE,” he said.

Joshua is one of 40,906 P6 pupils who received their PSLE results on Nov 24. Of this cohort, 98.5% are eligible for secondary school.

Valour Primary School pupils waiting to receive their PSLE results on Nov 24. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

About 64% of students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level. This is comparable to the previous year’s cohort.

As for Joshua, he had already secured a place in Hwa Chong Institution through the Direct School Admissions exercise for wushu.

His older brother is in his second year at Dunman High School, and his younger brother is a P3 pupil at Chongfu School. Unlike Joshua, his siblings do not practise wushu.

Though Joshua is undecided about pursuing wushu as a professional career, he hopes to represent Singapore in the Youth Olympics and SEA Games.

Said Joshua: “I will miss the teachers and coaches who guided me in Chongfu, and the fun times I had with my friends. But I am looking forward to improving in wushu, learning new things and making new friends.”

Though Joshua is undecided about pursuing wushu as a professional career, he hopes to be able to represent Singapore in the Youth Olympics and SEA games. PHOTO: REBECCA CHIEW

Breaking new ground despite disability

Another pupil who received her PSLE results is Hannah Wong, 12, from Mayflower Primary School.

Despite being born with hearing loss, she challenged herself to contribute in school in many different ways.

For example, she has represented Mayflower Primary in the National School Games’ track and field competition since P4, even though she cannot hear a starter pistol.

Hannah took part in the 2026 Singapore Youth Festival arts presentation with her drama teammates. She played the roles of a fisherman and a soldier. Her team comprised other pupils who also have hearing loss.

She has also served as a signing emcee for several of the school’s events. This is on top of being a school prefect and care ambassador, and participating in inter-school exchanges, where she shared her experiences as a pupil with a disability.

“I encourage my younger peers with hearing loss to be confident and never give up... Once I graduate, I want to be sure they can manage on their own and not rely on others,” she said.

Her form teacher, Beatrice Lim, 33, told ST that Hannah’s caring and nurturing disposition means she naturally looks out for her younger schoolmates with hearing loss.

“Very often the younger ones may not have the means to express themselves well in sign language, so she steps in to help convey what’s wrong to a teacher nearby if a signing teacher is not available,” Lim said.

Hannah Wong with her form teacher, Beatrice Lim, at a rehearsal for the Singapore Youth Festival Arts presentation. ST PHOTO: DENNIS TAN

The teacher, who taught Hannah Science in P3 and P6, said her resilience and positive learning attitude have been a joy to witness.

“English is challenging for Hannah as she misses out on incidental learning that comes from hearing. While most students might complain of too much work, Hannah doesn’t back down from it,” she added.

Hannah said she appreciates her parents, who were also born with hearing loss and stood by her as she navigated challenges in school.

She hopes to pursue acting and visual theatre, and to care for her parents as they have cared for her.

When asked what advice she had for children with disabilties who lack the confidence to pursue their aspirations, Hannah said it is important that they believe in themselves.

“When you face challenges, don’t run away from them. Just keep trying your best to overcome them, one step at a time.”