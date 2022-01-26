Beef up trade skills education as S'pore builds green economy

A recent review of polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) education has led to key changes but more can be done to address trade skills education in Singapore.

One upshot of the review, which started in January last year and was led by Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman, makes good changes that shift applied education in Singapore further away from the "one size fits all" model of the past.

When the review was announced, then Education Minister Lawrence Wong and Dr Maliki said the goal was to improve flexibility in post-secondary education, and develop students to their full potential regardless of their starting points.

Dr Maliki also said better employment outcomes and remuneration was a focus of the review.

After a process that involved engagements with students, alumni, educators and employers, the review committee made six recommendations that will start being implemented this year.

The six recommendations cover three areas - enhancing students' career readiness and resilience for the future economy, providing more flexibility and opportunities, as well as building stronger and more integrated support systems.

On Jan 8, Dr Maliki, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said the key policy changes are to shorten the ITE route to the Higher Nitec certification from four years to three, increase opportunities for work attachments at both polytechnics and the ITE, and to allow poly students more time to finish their courses.

There will also be a new framework for teaching life skills across the board, and more training given to personal tutors at these institutions for better pastoral care.

National Institute of Education don Jason Tan said the changes follow closely those recommended by the Applied Study in Polytechnics and ITE Review or Aspire by the Education Ministry (MOE) in 2014.

Similar to the latest review, it was aimed at upgrading the skills and prospects of students in Singapore's applied education institutions.

The review spawned a host of recommendations that have significantly altered the applied education landscape, such as the introduction of work-study diplomas - where students split their time between lessons and a full-time job.

Associate Professor Tan said Aspire had also called for deeper links to industry and stepping up the teaching of life skills.

In the larger context of the Aspire review, the latest changes appear to be a series of tweaks rather than an overhaul of a system that is performing well.

Employment for fresh ITE graduates is up slightly from 83.2 per cent in 2015 to 85 per cent in 2019. For post-national service graduates, it has gone up from 86.8 per cent to 89.1 per cent over the same period, according to MOE data.

The numbers for polytechnic graduates are slightly higher overall, with a small uptick over the same period.

Pathways have also become more flexible, with more than one in four ITE graduates progressing to full-time diploma programmes at polytechnics in the past three years.

The changes are then likely to have only a small incremental effect on employability, but a positive impact on student experience, with more support and flexibility, allowing for a more personal feel to education at the ITE and polytechnics.

However, this is no time to rest on our laurels.

Perhaps, more needs to be done to address a lack of training and expertise among Singaporeans when it comes to basic trade skills in areas like construction.

Singapore's dependence on foreign labour in this industry has been a weak spot throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel restrictions and the spread of Covid-19 in foreign worker dormitories have led to delays across the industry, hitting especially hard those waiting for the completion of their build-to-order flats.

As Singapore nurtures dreams of making the transition towards a sustainable future with ambitions of large-scale infrastructure changes, it raises the question - who will build the green economy?

Working to push these skills into the mainstream and make careers in these sectors desirable in terms of pay and social status would be an uphill but worthy, if not essential, task.

The problem is not new. In 1979, then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew said: "If Singapore's economy can depend solely on commerce, finance and servicing, we can afford to leave things be.

"But prudence tells us that the hard core of workers in all the essential industries must be our own citizens, be it construction, metal processing, shipbuilding or repairing."

Now, as Singapore seeks to rebuild its economy in a post-Covid-19 world afflicted by climate change, it is time to strike while the iron is hot.