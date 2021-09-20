For Subscribers
Exam season
Be a coach and cheerleader
A week before the PSLE, listening to your children and showing them your unwavering support is key
With the written papers of the Primary School Leaving Examination scheduled to begin next Thursday, parents may be thinking about how to best support their children in Primary 6 in this last stretch of their first national exam.
Ms June Yong, 41, envisions herself putting on the "coaching hat" to reassure her 12-year-old daughter, Vera, in the final week before the PSLE.
