Bank of Singapore CEO Bahren Shaari to join NUS board of trustees

SINGAPORE - Top banker Bahren Shaari has been appointed to the National University of Singapore (NUS) board of trustees from June 1.

The NUS alumnus has been the chief executive of the Bank of Singapore since 2015.

Earlier, Mr Bahren was the bank's senior managing director and global market head of South-east Asia.

He is a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers and was awarded the Public Service Star Medal in 2018 and the Public Service Medal in 2008.

The Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore honoured him with the Distinguished Fellow award in 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

Mr Bahren has also been a non-executive, independent director of Singapore Press Holdings since April 2012.

He joins 20 others on the NUS board of trustees, which includes Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee and the executive director of family violence service centre Pave, Dr Sudha Nair.

Mr Hsieh Fu Hua, the board's chairman, said: "We warmly welcome Bahren to the NUS board of trustees. Our board members bring to the university a wealth of experience and knowledge in diverse sectors. We look forward to the contributions that Bahren will make to the university."

Members of the board are appointed by the Ministry of Education. They serve a term of up to three years and are eligible for reappointment.

Their role is to work closely with the university management to "shape its vision, chart major directions, and guide significant initiatives to produce a strong and enduring impact for NUS", it said in a press release on Monday (May 24).

Mr Bahren, 58, is married with three children.