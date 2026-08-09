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SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities .

Play Nation expands its Heritage series

Nothing hits home for Singaporeans quite like comfort food, from a piping hot bowl of laksa to a satisfying plate of Hokkien mee.

Celebrating these beloved hawker staples, home-grown game-play and entertainment brand Play Nation has added a new collection of lifestyle collectibles to its Heritage series, which started in 2022.

Your kids will adore unboxing the Mee edition blind collectibles ($18.90 each). Each box contains a plush noodle keyring that unfolds into a handy reusable shopping bag. Besides designs inspired by laksa and Hokkien mee, you may also get Bak Chor Mee or Maggi Goreng .

To complete the “meal”, there is a series of kopitiam drink-themed drawstring crossbody bags ($17.90 each). Open the blind box to see if you land a Kopi O, Teh Tarik, Iced Teh Limau or Iced Bandung design.

Building on the popular Teh Peng plush tote from its 2025 edition, this season introduces a matching Kopi Peng tote bag ($19.90), which can hold an A3-sized file. There is also the Kaya Butter Toast laptop sleeve ($19.90), which fits a device up to 13 inches.

Beyond the plushies, you and your child can also enjoy bonding time with the SG61 Building Block Sets ($15.90 each). You can construct miniature landmarks, such as heritage shophouses complete with a traditional mobile ice cream cart and ice cream bread . Each set comes housed in a stackable display box.

Hunt down these collectibles at selected FairPrice outlets until Aug 12, 7-Eleven stores until Aug 25 or Play Nation’s pop-up at Bukit Panjang Plaza until Aug 31. Some items are exclusive to select retail partners.

Picture book Stepping Into A World Of Wonder

(From left) Carmelita Josopandojo, Emily Lim-Leh and Tanya with their picture book Stepping Into A World Of Wonder. PHOTO: ISABELLE LIM

Support a debut children’s book by two Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) alumni. Carmelita Josopandojo and Tanya, who goes by her first name only, are the illustrators of Stepping Into A World Of Wonder, written by veteran author Emily Lim-Leh.

The story follows a mouse-like creature on a day of adventure as it wanders off the beaten track and stumbles upon the unexpected. Subtly weaving in values such as curiosity, kindness and resilience, the book makes for an inspirational read for young readers.

The illustrators – both 21-year-old graduates of NAFA’s diploma in illustration design with animation – earned a publishing contract with Bubbly Books. Their submitted storyboard and drawings for a manuscript by Lim-Leh stood out in a 2025 contest organised by the Singapore Book Publishers Association and NAFA, University of the Arts Singapore.

The picture book w as launched at the Singapore Children’s Book Festival in June.

A page-spread from picture book Stepping Into A World Of Wonder, illustrated by Carmelita Josopandojo and Tanya. PHOTO: BUBBLY BOOKS

While guided by Lim-Leh and the publisher, the duo were given artistic freedom to design the characters. Tanya says they chose a mouse-like protagonist because mice are small, nimble and often seen as meek, making the character an ideal “underdog” hero for young readers to root for.

Lim-Leh says: “I was very impressed with how they turned out such lovely illustrations. Their creativity and interpretation of my manuscript brought my story to life in the most whimsical way.”

Buy a copy for $16.90 from Bubbly Books’ online store at str.sg/Hm5S