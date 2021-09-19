Avoiding risk of getting Covid-19

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that all primary school pupils will start full home-based learning (HBL) from Sept 27 until the end of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) on Oct 6.

The ministry said this will also be the case at special education (Sped) schools offering the national curriculum. The Sunday Times helps answer some key questions about the HBL arrangement.

Q: Is the three-day pre-PSLE study break for Primary 6 pupils new?

A: No, it started last year.

Q: Why is MOE arranging HBL for Primary 1 to Primary 5 pupils before the PSLE?

A: There are multiple reasons.

The ministry wants to avoid exposing pupils to the risk of getting Covid-19 at school just before the PSLE so that Primary 6 pupils are healthy to take the exam.

With fewer pupils around, any required deep cleaning or contact tracing at schools would also be easier.

Lastly, the PSLE is conducted mostly in classrooms instead of school halls this year. Hence, more classrooms are needed.

Q: What about the parents who are unable to look after their children during school hours?

A: Pupils who need care arrangements can still return to school. They can inform teachers beforehand to facilitate planning.

Shermaine Ang