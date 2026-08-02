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Did you know Ah Meng the orangutan, Bayu the Malayan tapir and Arlo the king penguin are born and raised in Singapore?

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

National Day deals, activities at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

If animals could speak, you and your children might hear the 11 Stars of Mandai proudly declaring: “I was born in Singapore.”

In celebration of National Day this August, the spotlight is on a line-up of beloved animal stars born and raised at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Among them is Singapore Zoo’s Ah Meng, a Sumatran orang utan who carries on the name of her late grandmother, once the park’s famous tourism ambassador.

There is also Arlo the king penguin at Bird Paradise, Bayu the Malayan tapir at Rainforest Wild Adventure and Neha the elephant at Night Safari.

Find out more at mandai.com/starsofmandai

The National Day specials continue on Aug 8 with Wild Day Out. Co-organised with the Kranji Countryside Association, this farmers’ market invites you to shop for locally grown produce outside the entrance of Bird Paradise.

Go to mandai.com/wilddayout for details.

On Aug 9 from 5.30pm, catch the National Day Parade’s live broadcast on a giant screen outside the Singapore Zoo entrance.

Until Aug 31, you can also take advantage of up to 30 per cent off admission to two parks.

Local residents can pair an outing to Singapore Zoo with a second attraction on the same day – choose from four options including Curiosity Cove and River Wonders.

The bundled tickets cost from $59 an adult and $44 a child aged three to 12.

Keen to explore Rainforest Wild Adventure? Double up with Exploria or Singapore Zoo for a full day out, with prices starting at $65 an adult and $50 a child.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above can enjoy a special admission rate of $25 to any of these attractions: Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise, Rainforest Wild Adventure and Exploria.

National Day celebrations at the National Museum

Join a colouring contest, a bento-making workshop and watch the NDP live on a giant screen at the lawn. PHOTOS: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

Take your family to the National Museum of Singapore on Aug 9 for a full day of free and ticketed activities to mark the nation’s 61st birthday.

The fun kicks off at 10am with a colouring competition for kids aged six to 10. They can put their creative spin on artwork inspired by the legend of Kusu Island, with prizes up for grabs from German stationery brand Staedtler. Entry is free, though you will need to register at str.sg/7LCc with a $10 deposit which is refundable when you attend the event.

At 3pm and 4.30pm, enjoy a multisensory storytelling experience tailored for children aged four to eight and their parents. The 45-minute sessions by Erudite Stories – a local group comprising two professional storytellers and a musician – will bring to life the tale of Sang Nila Utama, the 13th-century prince who founded Singapore. Tickets cost $12 for a child and an adult. Sign up at str.sg/yFzS

Teenagers can try their hand at assembling a Merlion-themed bento set, guided by facilitators from local events company PartyMojo. Kids aged 10 to 12 are also welcome with an accompanying adult. Tickets cost $49.50 a person for the 3pm workshop. Register at str.sg/dhrm

Meanwhile, all visitors, regardless of nationality, can enjoy free admission to the museum's exhibitions, including Singapore Odyssea: A Journey Through Time, which shows that Singapore was not always a modern city.

Singapore Odyssea: A Journey Through Time shows kids that Singapore was not always the modern city they know. PHOTO: ST FILE

Finally, from 5.30pm, gather on the museum’s front lawn to watch the live telecast of the National Day Parade on a giant screen. Pack a picnic mat, some snacks and an umbrella or poncho in case of rain.

For the full line-up of activities, go to str.sg/3zCoW

The Forest Heroes

Mandarin theatre show The Forest Heroes explores friendship, courage and the relationship between humans and nature. ILLUSTRATION: NINE YEARS THEATRE

If a lost baby elephant suddenly turned up at your doorstep, how will your child react? While villagers see the animal as an intruder that destroys crops, little Ying sees it as a friend in need of help.

Performed in Mandarin, The Forest Heroes by Nine Years Theatre runs from Sept 11 to 27 at the Drama Centre Black Box. It invites kids aged five and up to reflect on the relationship between humans and nature.

Beyond its environmental theme, the 55-minute production explores what it means to be brave. “In many stories familiar to children, heroes possess extraordinary strength and remarkable abilities,” says Sunny Liu, senior marketing executive at Nine Years Theatre.

“The Forest Heroes offers another perspective: heroes don’t have to be fearless, nor do they have to change the world on their own. Ying isn’t exceptionally strong and she often gets scared. What she does have is a caring heart and a willingness to stand up for her friends.”

Be sure to arrive early. Before the show kicks off, enjoy a pre-show segment in the foyer that shares how kids can do their part for the environment.

Tickets cost $42 each or $144 for four and are eligible for SG Culture Pass credits. Find out more at str.sg/xrz3