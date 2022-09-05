Less time at school, more time for learning

St Andrew's Junior College (SAJC) student Madhumaya Anandan Kumaran looks forward to the one day each fortnight when she gets to spend the school day at home. Not only does it save her a nearly three-hour commute, but she also gets an hour to pursue a new interest.

"Home-based learning (HBL) has been helpful for me. I have time to catch up with work and we are given a one-hour slot for our own activity. I always look forward to that," said Madhumaya, 18, a JC2 student, who is learning oil painting.