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At least 20 S’pore schools hire external manpower to help with student discipline and management

Schools can decide the qualifications and skill required of these discipline support officers, based on their needs.

SINGAPORE - Schools here are hiring external manpower to help with student discipline and management, in efforts to manage teacher workload.

These officers - from outside the Education Ministry (MOE) - are being deployed across several primary and secondary schools, for tasks like fact-finding, resolving conflicts , writing reports and communicating with parents.

Most positions are described as discipline support officers, while others carry titles such as discipline aides or discipline and investigation assistants.

Several schools also indicated a preference for applicants with experience in uniformed services, such as the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force or Singapore Prison Service.

Most schools requested for these officers to be deployed for at least one year on a full-time basis during the school terms, with the option to extend for another year.

This move is supported by funding from the MOE, following recommendations from its review of bullying in schools announced in April 2026.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an MOE spokeswoman said schools can decide the qualifications and skill required of these officers, based on their needs.

They may hire youth workers, pastoral care officers or parent liaison officers to support teachers in managing and engaging students

“This allows teachers to devote greater attention to more complex cases, students requiring more intensive support, and broader student development initiatives,” she said.

At least 20 schools had sought such external officers to start work in the second half of 2026, according to checks by ST on the government procurement portal GeBIZ.

They include St Andrew’s School (Secondary), Presbyterian High School, Bartley Secondary School, Sembawang Primary School and Yuhua Secondary School.

Beyond deploying more manpower, MOE is introducing new tools to help schools manage bullying and other hurtful behaviour.

By 2027, schools will have online reporting tools that provide students with another channel to seek help and report concerns.

MOE is also working with some schools to develop an enhanced offence management system that can better record incidents, track different types of hurtful behaviour and support targeted interventions .

The system will be gradually rolled out to all schools by 2028 .

At St Andrew’s School (Secondary), the discipline support officers do more than manage student misconduct.

Prinya Lovajana, the school’s head of discipline, said they are expected to build positive relationships with students and exercise judgment in managing challenging situations.

“Importantly, we want officers who understand that student discipline is not simply about enforcing rules, but also about guiding our boys to take responsibility for their actions, learn from their mistakes and make better choices,” he said.

At St Andrew’s, the officers can help with day-to-day matters such as student misconduct, peer conflicts and having meaningful conversations with students, said Lovajana. This additional layer of support lets teachers focus on core responsibilities.

“Our boys are at a developmental stage where they are learning to manage their emotions, navigate peer relationships and make responsible decisions. It is therefore important that we provide timely guidance and intervention when issues arise,” he said.

Except for St Andrew’s, none of the other schools responded to ST’s queries about hiring external manpower to support school discipline.

POLWEL Co-operative Society, a manpower solutions service, currently provides discipline support officers to more than 15 primary and secondary schools.

All its officers have backgrounds in the uniformed services, with most having previously served in the Singapore Police Force.

On how former law enforcement personnel adapt to a school setting focused on student well-being, POLWEL said its pool of retiring and retired officers undergo training before deployment .

Their skills are also matched to the needs of individual schools.

Said a POLWEL spokesperson: “This transition and matching process helps these officers adapt and apply their experience and skills to a different operating environment and continue contributing meaningfully to the community.”

MOE said it will review and adjust its support to schools as their needs evolve, so they have the resources to provide safe and supportive learning environments.