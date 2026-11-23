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askST: How do I choose the right secondary school for my child?

Parents are advised to consider practical factors such as the travel time and whether the school’s programmes align with the child’s interest.

SINGAPORE – With the impending release of the PSLE results on Nov 24, families are starting to think about their secondary school options .

With the diverse educational pathways available, five secondary school principals provided guidance to parents at The Straits Times Post-PSLE Forum on Oct 31 to help them determine which school will best maximise their children’s potential and ensure a smooth transition to secondary school.

Here are some key questions they answered.

If my child is one point short of a school’s PSLE cut-off point, is it safe to apply there?

It is not, said Lee Han Hwa, principal of St Andrew’s School (Secondary) (SASS). “If I were to study the school’s AL (aggregate level) score at least over the past three years, by and large, the score doesn’t really change,” he said.

Goh Soon Hoe, principal of Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School, added that with the Education Ministry introducing choice order in 2021 as a tie-breaker for Sec 1 posting, such risk-taking could result in students wasting their first choice.

They might also not get into their second-choice school if other children listed it as their first choice.

How should we rank school choices after getting the PSLE results?

Choosing the right secondary school should not be based solely on a school’s cut-off point or the child’s score, said Goh.

This is because the score may not accurately reflect the child’s ability to cope with secondary school.

“If the PSLE result was attained through sheer force of tuition, then maybe that AL score may not be a good representation of what a day-to-day life in secondary school education is all about,” he said.

Instead, parents should consider practical factors such as the travel time and whether a school’s unique programmes and co-curricular activities align with the child’s interests.

Families should also optimise all six school choices during the Sec 1 posting exercise, advised Koh Caiyu, principal of Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School, instead of narrowly focusing on their top school pick.

The last thing we want is for your first choice to be your only go-to, while you randomly indicate the other five choices, she said.

If a child thinks that the first choice is the only school he wants to go to, Koh noted, it can be devastating if the result comes out otherwise.

(From left) Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School principal Goh Soon Hoe, Anderson Secondary School principal Tan Po Chin, National Junior College principal Lucy Toh, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School principal Koh Caiyu and St Andrew’s School (Secondary) principal Lee Han Hwa on a panel at the SPH Media Auditorium for The Straits Times Post-PSLE Forum on Oct 31. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

How do I know if my child is suitable for the Integrated Programme?

Lucy Toh, principal of National Junior College (NJC), which offers the Integrated Programme (IP), said parents considering IP schools like NJC need to assess if their children have the maturity and self-directedness required for this pathway. The six-year programme allows students to skip the national examinations at Sec 4 and go straight to the A-level or International Baccalaureate exams at the end of year six.

“If your child is not yet operating at that level of maturity in Sec 1, then IP could be a bit of a sharp shock to the system,” she said.

Relying on tuition for good grades is not sustainable in secondary school where students take more subjects, Toh added.

For parents who are undecided, she advised them to consider those IP schools that also offer the Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate track. “If you’re not sure whether your child is a through-train type of personality, or might actually prefer to have that four-year milestone, then you might want to consider IP schools that offer both tracks,” she said.

“Because if the IP approach isn’t working out for your child, but the school offers only IP, then you don’t have optionality.”

Are school open houses useful? How should we maximise them?

Anderson Secondary principal Tan Po Chin encouraged families to attend school open houses and speak to current and former students as they weigh which schools will be a good fit.

“That’s where you get the most authentic reflection of the school experience... The students’ experiences are the ones that really would reflect the best of what secondary school life is,” she said.

Koh agreed, noting that when visitors attend the open house at Pasir Ris Crest Secondary, they get to interact with alumni who volunteer as campus guides. “It speaks a lot about the school, when ex-students who are in the midst of their A levels come back in November to support the school,” she said.

Furthermore, open houses allow families to “get a feel of what a school is really like”, said Tan, apart from its cut-off points.

“If your child scored AL 12, and they really enjoyed the open house interactions and environment of a school with a cut-off of AL 15 or 16… it’s not a bad thing to consider those schools based on the experience,” she added.

My child has good PSLE results. If he or she enters a school where affiliated pupils are accepted with much lower scores, how will my child’s learning experience be affected?

Lee said 60% to 65% of SASS’ Sec 1 students come from its affiliated primary school – St Andrew’s School (Junior). While affiliated students can enter with AL scores of between 9 and 22, others need a score of below 10.

Lee said boys develop at different paces, and some are late bloomers. Teachers are well-versed in differentiated instruction to cater to students of different abilities.

He added: “More importantly, we want students who are happy in the classroom, have good interactions with their teachers, and form strong relationships in school.”

Tan, the Anderson Secondary principal, added that diversity in the classroom allows students to gain different perspectives and hone life skills. “There’s so much that we can learn from our peers, regardless of their academic scores. It’s the way they look at the world, the way they learn... (It) goes beyond just the score you get on the paper,” she said.