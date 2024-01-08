Bringing hip hop to ballet: Overseas exchange broadens dance student's world view and repertoire

During a three-week immersion trip to Western Australia in July last year, Thai dance student Paopanga Karunnaraporn found herself not only learning indigenous Australian dance, but also attending dance rehearsals and performances, and visiting museums – a slew of experiences that enriched her cultural perspectives.

The 21-year-old Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) School of Dance student was at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts with 11 of her classmates as part of the Diploma in Dance programme in July last year.

At the end of the seven-week exchange, she and her NAFA classmates collaborated with students from the Perth-based LINK Dance Company to conceptualise a dance performance that was later brought back to Singapore. The contemporary dance piece received rave reviews when it was presented at the Singapore Night Festival.

Titled Three, the project was inspired by a journey far from home, aptly reflecting the students’ own overseas experiences and treasured memories of forging new friendships in foreign lands.

Ms Pao says that beyond the opportunity to collaborate, the overseas immersion also opened up her worldview as a dancer.

“Through this exchange, I not only learned new dance techniques and styles – such as incorporating hip hop or house music into dance – but also how to collaborate better by sharing ideas and problems openly and freely,” she says.

Opportunities to share ideas

Ms Pao, who picked up ballet at the age of five, decided to pursue her Diploma in Dance at the NAFA School of Dance after traveling to Singapore for the first time in 2021 to participate in a dance competition organised by the Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing.

During the trip, she learnt about Singapore’s reputable arts education scene and decided to further her pursuit of dance here.

In addition to her own choreography and performances, Ms Pao has also participated in collaborative productions with students from other disciplines at NAFA. One such instance is the school’s annual arts festival Crossings 2023. She performed in a dance choreographed by Ms Gillian Tan, Programme Leader (Dance) at the School of Dance at NAFA.