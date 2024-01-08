Bringing hip hop to ballet: Overseas exchange broadens dance student's world view and repertoire

During a three-week immersion trip to Western Australia in July last year, Thai dance student Paopanga Karunnaraporn found herself not only learning indigenous Australian dance, but also attending dance rehearsals and performances, and visiting museums – a slew of experiences that enriched her cultural perspectives.
The 21-year-old Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) School of Dance student was at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts with 11 of her classmates as part of the Diploma in Dance programme in July last year.
At the end of the seven-week exchange, she and her NAFA classmates collaborated with students from the Perth-based LINK Dance Company to conceptualise a dance performance that was later brought back to Singapore. The contemporary dance piece received rave reviews when it was presented at the Singapore Night Festival.
Titled Three, the project was inspired by a journey far from home, aptly reflecting the students’ own overseas experiences and treasured memories of forging new friendships in foreign lands.
Ms Pao says that beyond the opportunity to collaborate, the overseas immersion also opened up her worldview as a dancer.
“Through this exchange, I not only learned new dance techniques and styles – such as incorporating hip hop or house music into dance – but also how to collaborate better by sharing ideas and problems openly and freely,” she says.
Opportunities to share ideas
Ms Pao, who picked up ballet at the age of five, decided to pursue her Diploma in Dance at the NAFA School of Dance after traveling to Singapore for the first time in 2021 to participate in a dance competition organised by the Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing.
During the trip, she learnt about Singapore’s reputable arts education scene and decided to further her pursuit of dance here.
In addition to her own choreography and performances, Ms Pao has also participated in collaborative productions with students from other disciplines at NAFA. One such instance is the school’s annual arts festival Crossings 2023. She performed in a dance choreographed by Ms Gillian Tan, Programme Leader (Dance) at the School of Dance at NAFA.
Crossings is NAFA’s annual dance festival showcasing collaborative works across various disciplines. Dance students like Ms Pao performed an array of modern dance pieces curated by local and international choreographers, while students from NAFA’s School of Music, like zhongruan instrumentalist Ms Zhang Jiarui, accompanied the dances with live music. Costumes designed by NAFA’s School of Fashion added a visual layer to the performance.
This collaborative performance allowed students from different disciplines to enrich their work and gain first-hand experience in staging a production from conceptualisation to completion. Dance students explored their rhythmic abilities, while music students gained a visual perspective and fashion students contributed their costume designs.
“NAFA cultivates an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment where creative worlds come together, mirroring the dynamic industry landscape. Engaging with faculty across diverse art forms not only empowers our students to work outside of their disciplinary specialties, but to also encourage them to think more broadly and innovatively,” shares Dr Ernest Lim, Dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts.
With a well-rounded curriculum that provides a strong foundation in dance performance and production in both Asian and Western dance, as well as opportunities to work with peers from other disciplines, dance graduates from NAFA’s School of Dance often find rewarding careers as professional dancers, dance educators and choreographers.
Learning from the world’s best musicians
Like Ms Zhang, budding pianist Nicole Ng has also been given opportunities to regularly collaborate with fellow musicians. Having most recently performed her first piano concerto in London, where she was accompanied by a full orchestra, she enjoys most the spontaneity of sharing the stage with other musicians.
“You can bounce ideas off of each other in the spur of the moment. It’s more than just the shared experience but also the exchange of creative energy that I love,” she elaborates.
A talent for music has always come naturally to 23-year-old Ms Ng. At the age of five, she started at NAFA’s School of Young Talents, which offers courses to enable children age five to 17 to develop their artistic talents. Later, she furthered her studies at the prestigious Royal College of Music (RCM) in London, currently ranked as the global top institution for performing arts in the 2023 QS World University Rankings.
Continuing her higher music education at NAFA makes sense to her after four years in London. With a long-term goal of being rooted in Singapore, Ms Ng aims to establish herself in the local music industry.
“I used to be a very ‘student-like’ performer fixated on playing all the right notes,” she says. “But having had the freedom to explore different types of music, I’ve since learnt that it was more important to find my personal voice as a performer.”
Ms Ng is now pursuing the new Master of Performance at the NAFA School of Music to hone her performing skills and gain working experience. Offered in collaboration with RCM, the master’s programme is designed to allow performers to develop their skills to a professional level so that they can consider diverse career pathways such as music directors, conductors or musicians.
She also views her studies as preparation for an eventual teaching career. Supported by the Graduate Assistantship Award, she currently assists with some teaching at NAFA.
“To be a good teacher, it’s important to know what it’s like to be a performer,” she says. “I want to provide each student with a holistic understanding of music to help them become a better performer and a chance to fully appreciate music as a medium of communication – even if they eventually decide not to pursue it professionally.”
Experience NAFA's vibrant arts playground first-hand at the Open House on Jan 19 and 20, 2024.