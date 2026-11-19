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All ITE students to have access to mentors by 2030, with 10,000 opportunities a year

The ITE Mentoring Collective will connect students with mentors who can help them navigate school life, explore career options and prepare for the working world.

SINGAPORE – All students at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be able to receive guidance from a mentor by 2030, under a new initiative to create 10,000 mentoring opportunities annually.

The ITE Mentoring Collective will connect students with mentors who can help them navigate school life, explore career options and prepare for the working world.

It is part of a nationwide push to expand mentoring for youth, under the SG Youth Plan announced by the National Youth Council (NYC) in July. The plan is to provide up to 20,000 mentoring opportunities annually by 2030.

The new initiative is a partnership between ITE, NYC and The Astronauts Collective (TAC), a non-profit organisation that helps youth explore career options.

It builds on existing mentoring efforts across the three ITE colleges – Central, East and West.

ITE will help connect students to mentoring opportunities, while NYC will provide networks, resources and funding support.

TAC, together with 18 founding members such as NTUC, Standard Chartered and Quantedge Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Singapore hedge fund Quantedge Capital – will study students’ needs and develop mentoring opportunities and programmes.

Speaking on Nov 19 at the launch event held at ITE College Central, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan said youth today have more choices in education and career pathways, and may not know how to navigate big changes.

“Even after landing a job, almost half of the young people we spoke to worry about keeping up the skills needed for the future economy,” she said.

Goh said a mentor can help them navigate these transitions with greater confidence by sharing their own experiences and helping them uncover their strengths.

She encouraged more partners to join and create more opportunities for ITE students.

Interested organisations can do so at go.gov.sg/imc-interestform

Marvin Kang, co-founder of TAC, said the organisation had engaged more than 4,000 ITE students over the last six months to understand their needs.

After learning what mentoring could offer, he said eight out of 10 students indicated that they were open to it.

Students said they needed support in four main areas: adjusting to ITE, doing well in school, gaining work experience and exploring career pathways .

For ITE student Muhammad Shahid Kamal, 24, having a mentor helped him find his footing in his first foray into the workforce.

When he started his work-study diploma in mechanical systems engineering in April, he was attached to a firm that manufactures medical devices as a maintenance technician.

He said he struggled with workplace communication and asking for help.

He was paired by ITE with a mentor, civil servant Nicole Paranthaman, 37. Their monthly conversations, which started in May, helped him gradually build these skills over six months.

“By sharing similar experiences, and how she handled them, it gave me the confidence to try out the tips and tasks she gave me to practise at work,” he said.

Civil servant Nicole Paranthaman mentored ITE work-study diploma student Muhammad Shahid Kamal from May to October, providing guidance during his first foray into the workforce. PHOTO: NICOLE PARANTHAMAN

Shahid said she also helped him understand workplace expectations and how to engage in professional communication.

Though the mentoring programme has ended, Shahid said he hopes to continue turning to Nicole for advice when he needs it.

Nicole told The Straits Times that she felt like “a proud parent” watching Shahid grow in confidence.

“Every session, he came with notes and follow-up questions. It showed that he was taking it seriously, especially as he asked deeper, and not surface-level, questions,” she said.

ITE chief executive Peter Lam said some organisations have been working alongside ITE students for more than a decade, helping them grow personally, and navigating career and life transitions with them.

“For many of our students, this was the first time someone outside their family or school had taken a genuine interest in their future,” he said.

“And that belief has helped many of them to discover their potential, find their footing, and go on to achieve things that they once thought were beyond their reach.”