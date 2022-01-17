About Mr Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan Chun Sing was appointed Singapore's Minister for Education in May 2021 and he has been Minister-in-charge of the Public Service since May 2018.

He brings his experience from several ministries and the union to education.

Before taking up the education portfolio, he drove Singapore's economic and industrial development as Minister for Trade and Industry (MTI) from 2018 to 2021.

At MTI, he ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, as well as deepened international cooperation on the digital economy.

From 2015 to 2021, he also served as deputy chairman of the People's Association where he oversaw national efforts to foster social cohesion.

As secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) from 2015 to 2018, he expanded the Labour Movement network to represent all working people in Singapore.

Prior to NTUC, he served as Minister for Social and Family Development (2013-2015) and Acting Minister for Community Development, Youth and Sports (2011-12). He was also Second Minister for Defence (2013-15) and Minister of State for Information, Communications and the Arts (2011-12).

Serving with the Singapore Armed Forces from 1987 to 2011, Mr Chan held various appointments including Chief of Army.

An SAF (Overseas) and President's Scholarship holder, he graduated with First Class Honours in Economics from Christ's College, Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

He was also awarded the 1998 Distinguished Master Strategist Award by the US Army Command and General Staff College. In 2005, he completed the Sloan Fellows Programme at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology under the Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship.

Born in 1969, Mr Chan is married with three children and enjoys reading and jogging.