About 80 teachers complete attachment to various industries

More than half of the 150 teachers sent out on attachments to sectors such as manufacturing and environment since January this year have completed their stints.

The Teacher Work Attachment Plus programme was announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) last year, with the aim of helping teachers bring fresh perspectives to the classrooms.

The effort could now see teachers on such work exposure regularly, possibly once every five years, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday.

"There are about 100 teachers in every school. At any one point in time, can every school have one person out there, learning something new, something different?

"If we do that systematically, everyone will have a chance to do it once at least every five years," he said.

MOE said about 80 teachers have completed their stints, which last between two and four weeks.

They include Kranji Secondary School teacher Bernadine Lim, who spent four weeks with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, which drives the Government's digital transformation.

The 29-year-old, who teaches geography and social studies, said: "As part of the stint, I had to read up and do research on what other smart cities are doing, and some of the leading-edge technologies that are currently in the research and development stage, to get a better idea of what is out there."

She has since designed a lesson package for social studies, linking technological advances to the local context.

"I thought it'd be good to gain experience in something other than teaching, because this is my first job... How am I going to prepare my students for going out to work in other industries if I, myself, don't even know what it's like?" said Ms Lim.

Mr Chan, who spoke to reporters on the sidelines of his ministry's annual workplan seminar, said the work attachments aim to create space for teachers' personal growth and better connect theory with practice.

He added that it can also motivate students to keep learning as they see their teachers doing the same. "When our teachers go out and collaborate with the community or other agencies, they bring back connections to the school system," said Mr Chan.

"So when they guide students on their future career choices, they will be able to speak with street cred and credibility."

Current attachment opportunities for teachers range from sectors such as aerospace to sustainability and data analytics.

Equipping teachers with new skill sets to support students was among topics discussed at the workplan seminar, held at the Singapore Expo, which brought together more than 1,500 school leaders and educators.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chan said some work is needed on the part of schools to ensure teachers go on such stints regularly.

"When we plan for someone to go out for an exposure, it must be intentional - what kind of sectors will suit the individual, how much time they spend (on the attachment), who to cover the duties while they are away," he added.

"We all want to learn, and we all must make time to support each other as well."