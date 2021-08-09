Minor Issues

A Singaporean beyond National Day

Displaying unity and caring for others are tenets of our identity that are carried out beyond the single day of National Day

  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

My eldest child, R, recently turned 21. There was no candle on the cake nor many guests. Like many other events affected by the Covid-19 situation, her birthday celebration was adapted to align with current safe management measures.

R said she was happy that she could at least celebrate her birthday with both sets of grandparents on two separate occasions. She knows she will have other opportunities to meet friends and loved ones to commemorate this milestone transition.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2021, with the headline 'Minor Issues A Singaporean beyond National Day'. Subscribe
Topics: 