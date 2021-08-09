For Subscribers
Minor Issues
A Singaporean beyond National Day
Displaying unity and caring for others are tenets of our identity that are carried out beyond the single day of National Day
My eldest child, R, recently turned 21. There was no candle on the cake nor many guests. Like many other events affected by the Covid-19 situation, her birthday celebration was adapted to align with current safe management measures.
R said she was happy that she could at least celebrate her birthday with both sets of grandparents on two separate occasions. She knows she will have other opportunities to meet friends and loved ones to commemorate this milestone transition.