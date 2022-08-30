This IT graduate helps protect companies and organisations from cyber threats

In addition to technical training and knowledge, the IT programme also places an emphasis on project work. Many modules have graded components that emphasise working on individual or group projects, which Mr Sim personally believes are just as important as written tests. The hands-on projects help students better understand the content taught during class and its applications, as well as hone their softer skills like communication, teamwork, and organisation, he notes.

“Though my role as a cybersecurity consultant largely involves working with network and security systems, project management is also a key aspect of my responsibilities,” Mr Sim adds.

Key programme modules, as well as collaborating with a diverse group at JCU, helped to sharpen his communication and organisational skills. In particular, the Design Thinking and Project Management module went through real world workflow methodologies, such as Scrum, to show how companies in the technology sector work on projects and come up with solutions. At the end of the module, Mr Sim and his classmates got the chance to apply the concepts they learnt in a group project.

“Presenting and marketing our ideas to the class and judges helped us better understand the lessons and also promoted the sharing of ideas as well,” Mr Sim says.

Building networks

Mr Sim says one of the biggest reasons why he chose JCU was the Australian-accredited university’s diverse student body. JCU has a large foreign student body from different cultures and backgrounds. Mr Sim believes this has helped him develop better communication and collaboration skills with people who have different working styles.

These students often share ideas and experiences that are unique to the countries they are from. Once, Mr Sim worked on a project with two Indonesian students, and they showed him an errand-running app that was only available in Indonesia at the time. It was used as a reference to come up with a similar product for their project.

Another highlight was when his team – made up of students who were strangers prior to this project – went on to win the Sprint Challenge for a Design Thinking module. The topic was healthcare accessibility and the newly formed team only had three days to come up with a solution for a given problem.

“This experience was impactful as I enjoyed the project management process. It was enlightening to see a group of people who, prior to the Sprint, had not interacted with each other before, but came together in such a short period of time to work on a project and succeed in presenting a viable solution,” Mr Sim says.

The memorable experience inspired him to work on pursuing a career that offered the same aspects in the IT industry.

His advice to incoming IT students? “Though certifications are important and help to get a foot in the door, hands-on experience is a key factor to growth and personal value in the industry. The cyber landscape is ever changing, so it is important to be adaptable and open to learning,” he says.

Mr Sim is walking the talk himself. His immediate plans are to continue expanding his technical knowledge and skill sets by earning certifications like the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Project Management Professional (PMP), or PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)

