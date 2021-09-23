95% of SIT's 2020 graduates find jobs amid pandemic: Poll

A total of 95 per cent of students from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) who graduated last year were able to find employment despite the pandemic.

These include those who were enrolled in the SGUnited Traineeships programme that provides recent graduates or those who will soon graduate with opportunities to gain industry-relevant work experience.

This is compared with about 95.9 per cent of graduates from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and about 93.6 per cent of those who graduated from four other local universities last year.

SIT graduates also commanded higher starting salaries than in the previous year, with those from the computer science programme earning a median gross monthly salary of $5,000, up from $4,200 in 2019.

Fresh graduates in full-time permanent employment had a mean gross monthly salary of $3,675 last year, up from $3,598 in 2019.

These results were released on Sept 15 as part of an annual employment survey of graduates around six months after they completed their final examinations.

A total of 1,882 of the university's cohort of 2,172 graduates from SIT and its nine overseas university partners participated in the university's seventh annual graduate employment survey.

Several SIT degree programmes such as marine engineering and game design, as well as the pioneer batch of graduates from three SIT-conferred degree programmes in allied health reported 100 per cent overall employment.

One of these graduates from an allied health programme is Mr Jasper Tan Yingjun, 32, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy and is now working at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

His interest in working with young mental health patients was sparked during a stint at IMH's child and adolescent inpatient ward under SIT's flagship Integrated Work Study Programme (IWSP).

More than 43.6 per cent of employed graduates, excluding allied health graduates, received job offers from their IWSP companies before graduation.

For Mr Bhati Yash, 26, who graduated with a Bachelor of Hospitality Business, finding a job was initially challenging because of the bleak outlook facing the hospitality industry.

So he switched to searching for jobs in IT project management.

Citing IT skills learnt during an eight-month IWSP at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort, Mr Yash, who is now a business analyst at technology company The Software Practice, said: "I sincerely credit the experiences in SIT that helped me to make the switch to IT project management."