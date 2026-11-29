SINGAPORE – Maxime Tan, five, is listing his favourite vacation memories. There was the boat that was shaped like a swan; the long stick he found that he carried like a gun; and eating ice cream and watermelon.

In recent years, Maxime has been with his parents, who run overseas camps for families, to places s uch as Indonesia, Japan and Thailand . As many parents can attest, young children do not necessarily remember where they have travelled to or what they did there.