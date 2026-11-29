5 tips on how to have a good family holiday
- Family holidays matter most when parents focus on being present, not on rigid plans. Children value bonding, downtime and shared moments more than packed itineraries.
- Small challenges can create stronger memories. Hot weather, hiking, rice fields and language barriers may feel awkward, but they often become the stories families remember most.
- Planning ahead and giving children a role can improve trips. Parents can build excitement before travel, let children help and allow different interests while still coming together as a family.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Maxime Tan, five, is listing his favourite vacation memories. There was the boat that was shaped like a swan; the long stick he found that he carried like a gun; and eating ice cream and watermelon.
In recent years, Maxime has been with his parents, who run overseas camps for families, to places such as Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. As many parents can attest, young children do not necessarily remember where they have travelled to or what they did there.