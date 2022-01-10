5 tips from lauded educators

Managing a child well is no easy feat, especially if he is very young or has special needs.

On the sidelines of last year's Leading Foundation Teacher Award, given out on Nov 24, some of the year's recipients shared tips to help parents understand their young children better.

1. INVEST TIME IN YOUR KIDS

Ms A. Neshanthini Neelamohan, 33, who teaches at PCF Sparkletots @ Braddell Heights Blk 246, said spending dedicated time with one's children was crucial to their development.

However, some parents fail to spend enough time with their children as they are often too caught up with their job.

She said: "If you are a working parent, spend at least 10 minutes a day with them. Try to send them to or pick them up from school. As little of a gesture as it may seem, you are still spending time with them."

Spending uninterrupted time communicating with them or doing an activity together is necessary to developing a more personal relationship, so that the child feels comfortable enough to tell you about his day or the challenges he faced or overcame.

If parents start developing this habit when their kids are at a young age, it is easier to become their friend during their adolescent years. Eventually, this leads to developing a better understanding of your kids.

2. WATCH YOUR OWN NEGATIVE EXPRESSIONS

If your child throws a tantrum, there is always a trigger or reason behind it. Find out what is the cause by asking him, said Ms Neshanthini.

She added: "Children want to be heard. Saying things like 'Stop crying' or 'Boys don't cry' only adds to the chaos and dismisses their emotions. Instead, offer them options such as 'Do you need anything?' or 'What can I do to help?'"