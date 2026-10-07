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49 schools to get new principals in 2027, including 13 first-timers

The appointments, announced by the Ministry of Education on Oct 7, affect one junior college, 15 secondary schools and 33 primary schools.

SINGAPORE – Forty-nine schools will have new principals in 2027 in an annual reshuffle, including 13 educators taking on the role for the first time.

Seven of the 49 appointees are now with the Ministry of Education (MOE) headquarters.

The appointments, announced by MOE on Oct 7, affect one junior college, 15 secondary schools and 33 primary schools.

The ministry will formally appoint the principals at its annual appointment and appreciation ceremony for principals on Dec 30.

Nanyang Junior College is the only junior college getting a new principal. Shawn Lim Chee Koon, who is now principal of St Gabriel’s Secondary School, will take over the helm.

Among the six first-time principals appointed to secondary schools are Timothy Tay Soon Inn, now vice-principal of Presbyterian High School, who will head Anderson Secondary School.

The other first-time secondary school principals will head CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent, East Spring Secondary School, Seng Kang Secondary School and Yishun Secondary School.

Seven first-time principals will take charge of primary schools. They will be posted to Bedok Green, Fuhua, Gan Eng Seng, Jiemin, Lianhua, Palm View and Si Ling primary schools.

Several experienced school leaders and MOE headquarters officers will also take up new appointments as principals.

One first-time appointee, Patricia Lim Wai Ping, a deputy director at the MOE’s Communications & Engagement Group, will take the helm at Lianhua Primary School.

Sharma Poonam Kumari, now a cluster superintendent in MOE’s Schools Division, will head NorthLight School.

Tan Siew Woon, who will head Manjusri Secondary School, is a senior teaching fellow with the National Institute of Education.

Tao Nan School will be headed by Loh Wee Cheng, now divisional director of the MOE’s Student Development Curriculum. The school’s principal, Poh Qinyu, will move to Valour Primary School.

“The appointment and rotation of principals allow schools to benefit from new perspectives and ideas, and enable experienced school leaders to share expertise and best practices across schools,” said MOE.

It also gives principals the opportunity to broaden their leadership experience, MOE added.

In 2026, a total of 41 schools received new principals, including 25 first-time appointees.

Education Minister Desmond Lee will attend the Dec 30 ceremony, where director-general of education Liew Wei Li will present letters of appointment.

MOE will also recognise retiring principals and retiring senior education officers from its headquarters who have previously served as principals.