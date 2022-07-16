28 schools holding ballots under Phase 2A of Primary 1 registration

Ballots will be held for entry into 28 primary schools this year in the revamped second phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise, with the number of oversubscribed schools nearly double that last year.

A total of 33 out of Singapore's 181 primary schools, or close to a fifth, were oversubscribed in Phase 2A, according to data published on Thursday on the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website.

Last year, 17 schools were oversubscribed at the end of Phase 2A(2), the equivalent phase under the old system.

Some of the most oversubscribed schools this year are Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary in Upper Bukit Timah and Gongshang Primary in Tampines. At Pei Hwa Presbyterian, there are 112 applicants for 44 vacancies, while at Gongshang, there are 116 applicants for 59 slots.

Phase 2A is reserved for children who have a parent or sibling who is a former pupil, or those who have a parent who is a member of the school advisory or management committee, or a staff member.

Children from MOE kindergartens under the school of their choice also qualify for this phase.

The phase was created this year by merging the old phases 2A(1) and 2A(2), which were both set aside for children of alumni.

Phase 2A(1) was reserved for children whose parents had joined the school's alumni association or were members of its advisory or management committee.

Phase 2A(2) was reserved for children of alumni who were not members of the association, children of staff, and children in the MOE kindergarten located within the primary school.

MOE had said the change was meant to ensure that schools would not end up with few or no places left in Phase 2A(2) owing to the doubling of reserved places in the fourth phase of the exercise, also to be implemented this year.

Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education said MOE's doubling of the number of places in Phase 2C, which is for pupils with no prior links to the schools, may have prompted parents to rush to secure a spot in this phase.

"The latest reforms still don't fully address the longstanding problem of some parents engaging in intense strategising in order to secure their children a Primary 1 place in their preferred school."

This year, 40 places in each school will be reserved in Phase 2C, up from 20.

Five oversubscribed schools will not be holding ballots, the MOE website said. They are Nan Hua Primary, Singapore Chinese Girls', Wellington Primary, Westwood Primary and Yu Neng Primary.

The Straits Times understands that this may be because of other factors, such as applicants' citizenship status, disqualifying some pupils in tiebreaks for spaces.

Parents will get the final results for Phase 2A, including the ballots, by Monday, the website said.

Phase 2B opens for registration the next day at 9am. It is reserved for children whose parents volunteer at the school or are endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school or are active community leaders.