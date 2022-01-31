2023 K1 registration for MOE kindergartens starts on Friday

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The enrolment at MOE Kindergarten (MK) has grown steadily over the years with more centres being opened each year.

It started in 2014 with 250 pupils in five centres and now has 7,500 Kindergarten 1 and 2 pupils enrolled in 43 kindergartens.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2022, with the headline 2023 K1 registration for MOE kindergartens starts on Friday. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top