20 students heading to Paris as NUS expands overseas programme

About 20 students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) will be going to Paris in January next year when the NUS Overseas Colleges (NOC) programme expands to France.

The undergraduates will be attached for six months to start-ups in the digital, food and retail technology sectors in the French capital, said NUS president Tan Eng Chye.

"These are exciting sectors that Paris is leading in. I'm optimistic that the programme will be a very important conduit which facilitates the flow of innovation and entrepreneurial talents, ideas and opportunities and access to even bigger markets, investors and funding opportunities for Singapore and France," he said.

Professor Tan was speaking earlier this week to an audience of about 20 people at an event at the residence of the French Ambassador to Singapore Marc Abensour, near the Botanic Gardens.

The event was to award Prof Tan the title of Knight of the French Order of the Legion of Honour, or Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur.

Mr Abensour, who presented the title to Prof Tan, said the Legion of Honour is France's highest award.

In a speech, he highlighted some of the economic and educational links between the two countries, including student exchanges and double-degree programmes between Singapore and French universities.

He added that NUS under Prof Tan's leadership has been a key actor in this collaboration.

Mr Abensour said: "We are also looking forward to the creation of an NUS Overseas College in France from 2023, so undergraduate students from NUS can do internships in French start-ups incubated by French higher education institutions."

He said several French institutions, like the Institut Polytechnique de Paris, University of Paris Saclay and PSL Research University, are keen to host NUS students.

Set up in 2002, the NOC programme has linked students to start-ups in entrepreneurial hubs like Silicon Valley, Toronto and Stockholm.