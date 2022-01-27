$12m initiative to detect kids' developmental issues earlier

A baby's movements and babb-lings in his first year may be tell-tale signs of developmental issues, which often go unnoticed until later.

Not meeting critical milestones such as rolling over or sitting up may be signs of motor delays, for example, and not responding to sounds could be indicative of language disorders.

A new $12.1 million initiative aims to detect such needs in children as early as two months old, so that they get more timely help.

When fully implemented, about 1,800 children aged two months to four years old will benefit each year from the programme, which will be launched in 16 pre-schools over the next four years.

The centres, run by the PAP Community Foundation (PCF), are located in Punggol and Sengkang.

The pilot scheme, known as Mission I'mPossible (MIP2), will bring together different groups of professionals to support these children and their parents.

An interdisciplinary team, comprising early intervention professionals, curriculum specialists and therapists, will work alongside social workers, nutritionists and nurses in the same setting to meet the needs of children.

The programme by PCF, KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation aims to show how children can receive education, healthcare and social services within pre-schools.

The interdisciplinary team of about 10, known as the school-based child development unit, will move around the pre-schools and work with their teachers.

About 250 early childhood educators will be trained to identify and support children with developmental needs.

The programme will cost $12.1 million, of which $9.27 million is a gift from the foundation. The rest of the amount is funded by PCF and KKH. Most of the funds will go towards manpower costs.

In a joint statement yesterday, PCF, KKH and Lien Foundation said that screening is currently done at the ages of five or six at pre-schools conducting the existing Development Support-Learning Support (DS-LS) programme.

Children who are identified to have developmental needs are then supported within the pre-school or referred to other services such as the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children programme (Eipic).

This leaves a short runway of one to two years before the children enter primary school, and it can take months to enrol in Eipic, said the statement.

Lien Foundation programme director Ng Tze Yong said that lowering the age of screening to as young as two months old will help give children "the earliest possible head start".

He added that the initiative also hopes to address some of the challenges parents of children with developmental needs face, including the extra time and logistics needed to get a medical diagnosis and timely intervention.

Under MIP2, parents will receive help from social workers in areas such as self-care, family activities and navigating government schemes and processes.

Support will be provided for children from pilot pre-schools transitioning to the next leg of their education journey.

A study will be done after four years to evaluate the lessons from this pilot.

MIP2 builds on its predecessor, MIP1, which was launched in 2009 by the same partners - PCF, KKH and Lien Foundation.

The scheme then began as a three-year pilot in 25 pre-schools.

Upon completion, it was adapted by the Government and renamed the DS-LS programme, which is today available to more than 40 per cent of children aged five to six, and in more than 600 pre-schools.