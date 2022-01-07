Parent support groups get help to promote student mental health

A new mental health resource guide and a website with links to workshops and helplines are among new resources rolled out to help parent support groups promote students' mental well-being.

Published last month, the resource guide by the Ministry of Education (MOE) shares parenting tips and aims to help parents identify signs of stress in their children.

Speaking at a virtual sharing session with representatives of parent support groups as well as educators yesterday, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling noted how the resources could help those in parent support groups share tips with other parents in their networks.

"During our many discussions with parent support groups, one key need that arose was how they can be supported to play their role better, and which other potential partners they could link up with to better support mental well-being for their families and for their children," she said.

"The guide was put together based on feedback and suggestions from parent support groups and parents, as well as useful resources that MOE is aware of... The mental well-being resource guide is also complemented by an online parent support group repository that will provide up-to-date resources."

Ms Sun said she hoped the repository would be strengthened by parents in the support groups over time, with inputs from parents on their experiences, projects and initiatives.

During the session, parents and educators from four schools shared their plans and initiatives for promoting students' mental well-being.

Representatives from Yuan Ching Secondary School shared plans to develop initiatives to create a stronger parent community.

The school's parent support group plans to roll out coffee chats with parents so they can build rapport with peers and exchange ideas candidly. The school will also refer parents whose children require support to the parent support group if they have additional needs.

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School intends to consult parents who have psychology or mental-health training to curate material and tips for parents.