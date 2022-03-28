PAP team revealed earlier than expected: Observers

Political observers said the unveiling of the three new People's Action Party (PAP) faces in Sengkang GRC comes earlier than expected, while residents said they will be watching closely.

Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan at the Singapore Management University noted the lack of heavyweights in the new team.

"The first order of business is to ensure residents know who they are and their plans," he said. "They will have to be creative, given that WP (Workers' Party) is also upping its game in the wake of Ms (Raeesah) Khan's resignation last year. The PAP team has to operate without reinforcing WP's messaging that voting for the WP will result in the PAP serving residents well.

"WP has deployed former MPs such as Low Thia Khiang to Sengkang to fill the gap created by Ms Khan's resignation. They are determined to ensure that the residents do not feel short-changed. They have kept up with walking the ground there, demonstrating their clear intent to maintain the residents' trust and confidence."

He added that the new trio will have their work cut out for them.

"The PAP is realistic about its prospects in Sengkang GRC and they have not lined up any heavyweight or minister or even an existing political office-holder such as a minister of state," said Prof Tan.

"It is still too male-dominated a line-up, although a slight improvement from the all-men line-up in the 2020 GE."

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior analyst at consultancy firm Solaris Strategies Singapore, said the unveiling at this time seems like a calculated political strategy.

"It is a case of striking while the political iron is hot," he said.

"It is a political badge of honour for Sengkang GRC that both the PAP and WP are actively expending resources to win the hearts and minds of the residents."

He added that the unpredictability in Sengkang suggests it may come down to a close electoral fight between the two parties in the next election, which must be held by November 2025.

Associate Professor Bilveer Singh, deputy head of the National University of Singapore's political science department, said the early reveal may reflect a new style with the PAP's 4G leadership.

"It's surprising the PAP has gone public with the new faces so early," he said. "The 4G's style seems to be moving quickly instead of waiting for the last minute, which is different from previous generations."

He added that it may also be indicative of an election being called sooner.

"It's an uphill battle now for the WP, which has been discredited," he said. "With the WP in trouble, and the transition to the next prime minister being an urgent issue now that the pandemic situation is getting better, there's no reason for the ruling party to wait for too long to call the next election."

But residents appeared to be taking a cautious approach, hinting that their votes may swing either way when the time comes.

Many said they would be closely watching how the candidates handle issues for the community.

Miss Dina Syazlysa, 24, a hotel receptionist who has lived in Sengkang for more than seven years, said the people want to see change with regard to bread-and-butter issues. "Aside from just giving the needy residents groceries and food vouchers occasionally, we want to see changes that make our community and estate better," she said.

"Many voted for the WP because we were looking for such changes. But if these new faces show that they can bring out more changes for the better, then maybe we might go back to the PAP."

She added that, while the saga involving Ms Khan has affected the WP's reputation, it would be made up for if WP could show residents tangible results not just for Sengkang, but for policy changes to improve the lives of Singaporeans across the board.

Mr Alvin Lim, 40, who has lived in Sengkang for the past decade, said he hopes more can be done for Singaporeans.

He said: "We don't want to see just talk, we want concrete results. We want the problems solved, not just raised and discussed."

