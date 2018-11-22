PAP set to reveal choice of future leader

The person most likely to be the People's Action Party's (PAP) future leader and potentially Singapore's next prime minister is set to be revealed tomorrow.

Party sources said the PAP's top decision-making body met yesterday to finalise its slate of office-holders, including the crucial post of first assistant secretary-general.

The PAP will hold a media conference tomorrow to announce its decision, sources said.

The party's choice to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as party chief and prime minister appears to have narrowed down to two: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, 57, and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, 49.

