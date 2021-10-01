PAP launches project for seniors and youth to co-author stories

The People's Action Party (PAP) senior wing has launched a project aiming to gather about 500 pairs of senior citizens and young people to co-author stories on their lived experiences and aspirations.

Known Singaporean personalities such as sprint legend and Olympian C. Kunalan, jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro, and former MPs Yu-Foo Yee Shoon, Hawazi Daipi and Lily Neo are among those who have signed up for the Live a Legacy initiative so far.

The project was unveiled yesterday by the PAP Seniors Group (PAPSG) and PAP Community Foundation ahead of the International Day of Older Persons today.

"With seniors, we often talk about them leaving a legacy because of their love for their children and grandchildren," said Mr Edward Chia, the project's organising chairman and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

"But... our seniors are still active members of our society, and still have much to contribute. So instead of leaving a legacy, they are actually living a legacy.

"Through this collective effort of sharing different lived experiences across generations, we hope to rally more Singaporeans to honour the past, celebrate the present, and build a shared future that includes our seniors."

Mr Henry Kwek, vice-chairman of PAPSG and MP for Kebun Baru, said: "We also hope to strengthen intergenerational bonds between our seniors and our youth and to foster this deeper understanding of our diverse perspectives."

Mr Kunalan, 78, was paired with Keegan Tan, seven. The boy wrote a tale - with illustrations by him - featuring himself as a speedy protagonist who seeks guidance from Mr Kunalan and defeats a villainous monster to save the day.

In Mr Kunalan's half of their 10-page book, the track icon shares stories from his childhood, such as plucking coconuts and being taken to the police station for wandering into a restricted area. "I wanted Keegan to know some of the things I did when I was his age," he said.

"I had wanted to share my love story, but decided to leave it out because Keegan might not understand it for his age. Despite parental objections, my Chinese wife married me even though we had to leave our respective homes... Two of our daughters are married to Scottish and English men and they now have mixed families of their own."

PAPSG invites seniors and young people to join the project at www. livealegacy.sg from today to Oct 29.

Participants will be paired preferably with people unknown to them and at least 40 years apart in age, although sign-ups familiar to each other will also be accepted.

They will get a writing pack that includes the book to write their stories in, postcards to send each other and a box of pencils. They are encouraged to add their own drawings and photos to their stories, and to customise the book covers.

Each participant will have about two weeks to write his part. The submission deadline for each co-created book is Nov 30.