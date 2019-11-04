Panellists stress need to criticise racist remarks

Panellists at a forum yesterday urged more people to call out inflammatory comments on social media, especially when they go overboard or touch on sensitive issues such as race.

The discussion, on the impact of social media on race relations, was organised by Roses of Peace, in partnership with the NUS Department of Communications and New Media, and The Straits Times. It was supported by OnePeople.sg, a national body that seeks to strengthen racial and religious harmony.

Issues raised included the extent to which measures must be taken against racist comments.

