Panel proposes PMD rules to make paths safer

Users of e-scooters and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) should be at least 16 years old. They must also pass a theory test before they are allowed on public paths.

These are among the recommendations to make paths safer for PMD users as well as pedestrians, which the Active Mobility Advisory Panel submitted to the Government yesterday.

Other proposals include having businesses buy third-party liability insurance to cover e-scooter users who are riding in the course of work, and banning the use of mobile phones while riding unless they are mounted or hands-free.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in a Facebook post that the ministry will study these recommendations and provide its response in due course.

There have been mounting calls for stricter regulations and enforcement, and better infrastructure.