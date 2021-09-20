Panel moots ways to ramp up public cleanliness

Asking others politely to pick up their litter and teaching children to practise good hygiene habits were some suggested ways to promote public hygiene at a virtual discussion on cleanliness.

Organised by the Public Hygiene Council (PHC), the virtual event aired on Facebook last Saturday marked both PHC's 10th anniversary and World Clean Up Day. It was part of a series of activities under the council's six-month-long Keep Clean, Singapore! annual campaign which started in April.

Panellists from the cleaning industry and environmental groups discussed how residents could inculcate cleanliness in the community, especially in shared public spaces like parks, beaches, neighbourhoods, hawker centres and coffee shops. They also discussed the benefits and drawbacks of enforcing public hygiene standards through regulations.

Dr Tan Ern Ser, an associate professor from the National University of Singapore's Sociology department, feels enforcement is necessary. "But at the end of the day, what we need are people, who even when no one is looking at them, will still refrain from littering," he added.

Ms Sandra Lim, a behavioural insights practitioner, noted how habits must be inculcated to be sustainable and effective. She said:"Using enforcement is one of the policy levers to really change a certain person's action to become a habit.

"Of course, there will be quick short-term effects. But we all know that it takes time for something to become a habitual action. In reality, we need to see how effective (the enforcement measures are) to develop habitual actions."

Participants cited examples of public hygiene practices overseas that Singapore could draw from.

These include mandatory recycling in South Korea and ground-up cleaning efforts in Rwanda.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor noted how the Covid-19 pandemic had increased awareness of ensuring high standards in public hygiene and cleanliness.

"As awareness and expectations of public hygiene and cleanliness rise, there will be increased demand for quality cleaning services.

"Meeting these demands will require the environmental services industry, comprising cleaning, waste management and pest control service providers, to develop new capabilities. With an ageing and shrinking workforce, we need to also transform the industry to improve productivity and make the jobs more attractive," she said.

Since Sept 1, the National Environment Agency has been taking enforcement action against those who do not comply with advice to return their trays at hawker centres. First-time offenders will be given a written warning. Second-timers will face a $300 composition fine, and subsequent offenders may face court fines, which can go up to $2,000 for the first conviction.

PHC chairman Edward D'Silva said: "Many Singaporeans still expect more from cleaners to ensure our vision of a clean city, and not just a cleaned one. But for high standards of cleanliness to be sustainable in the long run, all of us must start playing our part."