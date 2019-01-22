Panel looks at ways to attract and keep talent

Technology may be disrupting businesses, but bosses can also use it as a way to kick-start a conversation with employees on their future with the company.

Talking to staff and showing an interest in developing them builds trust, panellists said yesterday at the Human Capital Partnership-Singapore Press Holdings Forum on employee engagement.

Creating an organisational culture of openness, trust and respect is one key way to reach employees, especially as younger professionals tend to look at culture and values more than just pay when evaluating employers, said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, one of five speakers at the forum.

Several spoke about the importance of gathering honest feedback from staff, and showing that the company is willing to act on it. Also, while employers should look at how to help staff grow in the company, talent development is a two-way street, with employees also needing to take ownership of their own development, panellists added.

