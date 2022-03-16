Panel looking at tighter rules on who can use personal mobility aids

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap), which recommends measures to ensure that footpaths and cycling paths are used safely, is looking at whether new rules are needed for increasingly popular devices such as cargo bikes and recumbent bicycles.

It is also in discussion over whether more restrictive rules on who can use personal mobility aids (PMAs) should be put in place, following complaints from residents concerned that such devices are being abused by those without mobility issues.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and Amap chairman Baey Yam Keng said yesterday that this is part of the panel's work to stay ahead of emerging trends before they become a problem. He was speaking on radio and during a Facebook live session with SPH Media radio station One FM 91.3.

"I've got a lot of complaints from residents that (PMAs) are becoming like pseudo-motorcycles without COEs (certificates of entitlement)," he said.

"We decided to go ahead before it becomes a problem and look at these different types of newer forms of mobility devices... whether there is a need to look at the rules now or to review the rules."

These may take the form of new restrictions on devices or riders.

"(For PMAs), does a person need to get a doctor's certificate to say he is disabled or has a mobility issue? There could be a possibility that people are abusing it," Mr Baey said.

PMAs are devices such as electric wheelchairs that were not included in the ban on personal mobility devices from footpaths in 2020, as they are mostly used by those with medical issues.

Cargo bikes - relatively larger bicycles with a storage area - and recumbent bikes, which place the rider in a reclining position, can already be seen on the streets, although they are not yet widespread. Both of these can be motorised and travel at speed.

During the interview, Mr Baey said Amap is also looking at how to better use the Road Safety Park in East Coast Park as "a training ground" to teach both children and adults proper road and footpath etiquette, as part of the panel's plans to better engage the public.

There are currently programmes that teach primary school pupils about road safety.

Mr Baey took over as Amap chairman this year from Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who had to tackle an increase in the number of people using active mobility devices, including bicycles, over the last six years.

Mr Baey, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in November, also said he has resumed exercising.

He cycled to the Singapore Press Holdings building in Braddell for his interview.