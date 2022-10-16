The Sunday Times says

Pairing environment and development

Updated
Published
4 min ago
Initial plans to build the Cross Island Line's (CRL) Maju station within Clementi Forest were scrapped in favour of its current planned location underneath Clementi Road. The decision was taken in order to reduce the amount of forested land consumed for phase two of the upcoming rail line, according to an environmental impact study. Without mitigation strategies, that phase could have led to the permanent loss of habitats for critically endangered wildlife and the fragmentation of ecologically connected areas nearby. That would have been a tragedy for Singapore's flora and fauna. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) should be applauded for having recognised the importance of minimising the environmental impact of economic development. Its philosophy should guide major national projects generally so as to avoid the false dichotomy between ecological and economic needs. If anything, this outcome shows that the two can go together.

For example, the CRL, the eighth MRT line, will be the longest fully underground line, extending for more than 50km. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, western and north-eastern corridors by connecting major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region. When operational, the LTA says, it will have the highest number of interchange stations, with almost half the stations on the line being linked to existing rail stations. This means the availability of more alternative travel routes for residents to get to their destinations. The economic advantages of the CRL are undeniable. However, they should not be bought at the expense of the environmental balance between humans and nature that sustains Singapore ultimately. While any development alters the natural environment, its economic benefits must not outweigh its ecological costs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 16, 2022, with the headline Pairing environment and development.

