Painting the town red, blue and yellow

Several blocks along Teck Whye Avenue have been catching the eye with an avant garde design that makes them look more like art pieces than residential blocks. Brilliantly decked out in a red, blue and yellow mosaic pattern, Blocks 1 to 7 Teck Whye Avenue have been the talk of the town because of their colours. Inspired by the likes of Piet Mondrian and Vincent van Gogh, the fresh coat of paint is part of the repairs and redecoration work done every seven years by the Chua Chu Kang Town Council, which began late last year. Residents were asked to choose between this design and a more mellow colour scheme. An overwhelming 75 per cent voted for the three-colour mosaic look. Said student Nurul Farahadilah, 17, who goes to the Institute of Technical Education College West nearby: "The blocks have the potential to be an Instagram hot spot."