Painting the town red

Feb 12: Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is a 15-day lunar festival celebrated by most Chinese in Singapore.

The first day of the new year is when children pay respects to parents and elders, and in return, receive their blessings.

Hongbao - gifts of money in a red packet - are given by parents to their children, and by elders to those younger than them.

Red is considered a symbol of luck, life and happiness.

Relatives and visitors also present a hongbao to any child present.

Hongbao-giving today has been extended to express gratitude, love, care and appreciation to the recipients at other occasions, such as birthdays.

Hongbao are also given to newlyweds by friends and wedding guests to help defray expenses.

The seventh day of Chinese New Year is known as "renri", or "birthday of man", with celebrations varying from place to place.

In Singapore and Malaysia, yusheng - a raw fish salad of shredded carrot, green and white shredded radish, pickled ginger, crushed peanuts, pomelo, cinnamon, pepper and golden pillow crackers, accompanied by a variety of condiments - is tossed as family and friends around the table shout out auspicious phrases.