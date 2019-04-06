Painting for a good cause

Graphic designer Lim Mei Kee, 27, painting a 20cm-tall miniature Merlion at a workshop organised under the first Lion's Pride event at Orchard Gateway. Each mini Merlion costs $38 for members of the public. There is also a 1.6m-tall Merlion in the mall, which can be painted by members of the public. The event is on till tomorrow, from 1pm to 6pm, and is held in support of The President's Challenge. For every Lion's Pride workshop activity, $2 will be donated directly to the President's Challenge.